Role - ENG Practice Sales Director/Client Partner
Technology - Sales Engineering , CMT, Hi Tech
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
The global Engineering services and R&D market is expected to be a $800 Billion industry by 2025. Driving this growth is the Hi-tech and Telecom/Media companies that are constantly innovating by leveraging the power of new technologies such as Fibre, 5G, Open standards, AI and Cloud.
The Communication, Media & Hi-Tech segment is one of Infosys largest and fastest growing industry segments and Engineering services is one of the critical growth drivers for this segment.
Our Infosys team in UK/Europe is growing rapidly and we are looking for top talent in the industry who love what they do, are good at it and are keen to part of this journey. We are looking for talented professionals who can be part of our Engineering Services Practice for Communication, Media & Hi-Tech segment.
What will you do?
As SPEM/PEM you are an expert at contributing to different phases of the Sales lifecycle .
Work with the Industry vertical teams in pushing the Engineering services agenda with the clients.
Selling concepts to the client and influencing the client to award business based on capability and track record in similar situations.
Conduct research as well as competitor analysis to define strategies that can help enable favourable outcomes
Review and create sales plan, pursuit plan / business pipeline with leadership to ensure target achievement and hunting new business.
Expert knowledge of MSA / Other contract process & standards and understand the nuances of MSAs and interdependencies to other business aspects.
Conduct client presentations, workshops, and drive pricing and MSA negotiations with the client.
Work closely with the Solution Architect and Delivery team to build customized solutions pitches for the target account.
Provide necessary input for building alliances with relevant product / service vendors.
Qualifications:
Track-record of successfully selling engineering services for telecom/media and Hi tech.
Industry exposure preferred: Telecom/Media Service Provider & OEMs.
Engineering services sales experience preferred: Network Engineering and Systems, Media/Entertainment product engineering, Embedded software, IoT, Silicon engineering
Experience in selling to CTO/Technology and Engineering organizations in addition to IT organization. Need to be strong in technology and content led selling.
Good understanding of industry trends such network disaggregation, open systems, 5G, OTT/Streaming
Must have sold into Telco customers like British Telecom, Vodafone, Deutsche Telecom, Swisscom, Telefonica etc, Telco OEMs such as Nokia, Ericsson etc.
Knowledge of formalized sales processes (likely understand 'challenger' sale)
Experience working within 'matrix selling', Major account development and most important - new-enterprise selling - 'Hunter' new-business mentality.
Strong Business Development (Hunting & Farming) / Relationship management / Account management is preferred.
About Us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
