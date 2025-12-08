Sales Director
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Telco OEM (HiTech) Business Development Director
Technology - Sales, farming and Client Relationship Management (70% hunting)
Location - Sweden (Stockholm)
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
If you are interested in being part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued, take a moment and explore the below job opportunity.
What will you do?
As a Business development Director you are an expert at contributing to different phases of the Sales lifecycle and will be intensely involved in business development (Hunting and Farming) and Client Relationship Management for a large Swedish Telecommunication HiTech
Client relationship management - Building and managing relationships with key client personnel and CXOs and CXO -1, within client organization and ability to understand the organizational culture of the client
Selling concepts to the client and influencing the client to award business based on capability and track record in similar situations
Conduct research as well as competitor analysis to define strategies that can help enable favorable outcomes
Review sales plan, pursuit plan / business pipeline with leadership to ensure target achievement
Expert knowledge of MSA / Other contract process & standards and understand the nuances of MSAs and interdependencies to other business aspects
Conduct client presentations, workshops, and drive pricing and MSA negotiations with the client
Provide necessary input for building alliances with relevant product / service vendors
Qualifications:
Track-record of successfully hunting and farming business solutions and client management in Telecommunication and HiTech
Strong Business Development (Farming current accounts) / Relationship management / Account management is required
Strong Contractual Management experience where you have grown existing accounts
Track record of interacting and building relationship with CXO / CXO-1 level clients
Reasonable understanding of Global Delivery Model and IT service industry
Experience managing large multi-location clients & engagement teams desirable
Hands-on experience with proposal creation and leading proposal presentations
Strong leadership, interpersonal, communication and presentation skills
Wide variety of IT and business consulting engagement experience.
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
Strong customer orientation
Self starter, proactive and passionate diligence
Consultative sales skills
Selling Infosys portfolio of digital services and solutions
Creating proactive cross functional value propositions
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Wanted: Global Sales Innovators to Help Us Build Tomorrow's AI first Enterprise. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-22
E-post: manju.kumari04@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9633443