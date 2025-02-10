Sales Development Representative (Remote)
2025-02-10
About Us:
Based in the U.S. with our roots in Sweden, Dosetest is a dynamic startup at the forefront of combating the U.S. overdose epidemic, a crisis that tragically claimed over 100,000 American lives last year. We're dedicated to equipping organizations such as hospitals and state/county agencies with advanced, cost-effective testing methods.
We've marked a significant achievement by launching the first proprietary product to gain market success, leading to the industry's largest state contract to distribute nearly 10 million tests.
As we continue to grow and make an impact, we're now seeking dedicated individuals to join us as Sales Development Representatives (SDRs). In this role, you'll play a pivotal part in driving our sales efforts by conducting sales calls, engaging directly with clients, and supporting our Sales Manager in expanding our market presence.
What You'll Do:
Conduct Sales Calls: Engage with diverse clients, including non-profits, hospitals, and county agencies, to introduce and promote our products.
Manage the Sales Process: Handle the entire sales cycle from initial outreach to closing deals, ensuring a smooth and effective process.
Build Client Relationships: Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their unique needs and tailoring solutions accordingly.
Lead Generation: Identify and pursue new sales opportunities through various channels, including cold calling, networking, and referrals.
Prepare Sales Materials: Create and organize presentations, proposals, and other sales-related documents to support sales activities.
Coordinate Sales Meetings: Schedule and organize meetings, presentations, and follow-ups to ensure timely and professional interactions with clients.
Analyze Sales Data: Assist in analyzing sales metrics to identify trends and opportunities for improvement.
Handle Administrative Tasks: Manage schedules, process orders, and perform other administrative duties to support the sales team.
Core Responsibilities:
Direct Sales Engagement: Actively participate in sales calls and meetings, representing Dosetest and effectively communicating our value proposition.
Sales Reporting: Maintain accurate records of sales activities and client interactions in our CRM system, and prepare regular sales reports.
Event Support: Assist in organizing sales events, webinars, and other promotional activities to boost brand awareness and sales.
Inventory Coordination: Collaborate with the operations team to manage product availability and distribution in alignment with sales demands.
Performance Tracking: Monitor sales metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs), providing updates and insights to the Sales Manager.
What We Value:
Customer-First Mindset: A strong commitment to understanding and meeting client needs, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction.
Excellent Communication Skills: Proficient in English, both verbal and written, with the ability to effectively engage with clients and team members.
Proactive and Self-Motivated: Ability to take initiative, pursue new opportunities, and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic startup environment.
Organizational Skills: Exceptional ability to manage multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and maintain attention to detail.
Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM software (e.g., Salesforce), and sales tools.
Team Player: Ability to work collaboratively, support team goals, and contribute to a positive team dynamic.
Eagerness to Learn: A desire to grow professionally, acquire new skills, and contribute to impactful results.
Adaptability: Flexibility to adjust to changing business needs and sales strategies.
Why Join Dosetest?
At Dosetest, you'll be part of a mission-driven startup making a tangible impact on public health. We offer a collaborative work environment, opportunities for professional growth, and the chance to contribute to innovative solutions addressing a critical national crisis. As a Sales Development Representative (SDR), you'll have the opportunity to connect directly with clients, build strong relationships, and develop your sales skills while playing a key role in driving our company's growth and expanding our market presence. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-12
E-post: Mark+annsokningar@dosetest.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare VNT-001 AB
(org.nr 559316-0814) Arbetsplats
Dosetest Jobbnummer
9154066