Sales Development Representative
Optio Incentives Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Optio Incentives Sweden AB i Stockholm
Are you interested in finance and/or sales, new research and looking forward to the transition from your academic life to your working life? Then we want to talk to you - because we are in the same phase.
Optio is in the transition between fast-growing Startup to fast-growing Scaleup - and we want to bring in talents who have a passion for growth, just like us.
About Optio
Optio is a Fintech company with offices in Oslo (HQ), Stockholm, Copenhagen and Berlin (and soon in more European countries). With the help of our internal financial experts, we develop technology to simplify all aspects of our corporate clients' (B2B) share-related incentive programs for their employees. Today, we work with customers such as Telia, Northvolt, Storytel, Sinch, Evolution and many more and have doubled our turnover every year since we started in 2018. Now we are going to increase our growth and are therefore looking for the next star who wants to join and contribute during an exciting growth journey.
About the role
In the role of Sales Development Representative at Optio, you will play a vital role in the company's business now and ahead. The role will largely be able to be tailored to you and your characteristics over time. You will report directly to the Country Manager and hold a central role in our Stockholm office, which means good career opportunities.
The purpose of your role is to lay the foundation for Optio's commercial success by continuously following the market as well as owning and updating prospect lists with current information and contacting prospects for initial dialogues and appointment booking. The role will also largely involve working with CRM and Marketing Automation, as well as opportunities to travel and work from our other offices across Europe.
Responsibilities
• Follow the market and constantly be updated on current news around relevant prospects, laws, trends and similar things.
• Continuously develop, maintain and update prospecting lists.
• Set up automated marketing activities together with the Country Manager and analyze their impact.
• Qualify prospects by conducting initial dialogue and booking follow-ups.
• Write blog posts and text related to marketing activities.
• Always be curious about new tools that can improve and simplify your work tasks.
• Collaborate closely with colleagues in our other offices.
Desired knowledge and experience
To succeed in this role, we believe that:
• You have a bachelor's degree in a relevant subject or equivalent experience
• You live in Stockholm or the surrounding area
• You speak and write very well in Swedish and English
• It is optimal if you are already interested in the stock market/scaleups/finance
• You enjoy working closely with other colleagues, such as the Country Manager and the Marketing team
• You have an analytical side and can work with large data sets as well as continuous monitoring of the efficiency of your own work
• You are structured and self-motivated with a clear execution ability
• You can handle adversity and don't give up
About you
We believe you have an instinctive commercial understanding and you like to create and maintain structure and have an analytical approach to everything you do. We believe that you appreciate varied tasks, working in an international environment and that you are comfortable having a consultative dialogue with C-level executives.
We also envision that you are ambitious, entrepreneurial and can easily collaborate with others across departments, personalities and countries as the role will have many contact areas both internally and externally.
Meritorious:
• If you have previous experience in Marketing, Finance, CRM, Marketing Automation, Sales Development or similar.
• If you also know one of the following languages: Norwegian, Danish, German, French, Dutch or Spanish.
Candidates are interviewed on an ongoing basis. If you have any questions about the job, please contact Country Manager Sweden, Chakib Youcefi at cy@optioincentives.no
.
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Optio Incentives Sweden AB
(org.nr 559356-9147), https://www.optioincentives.no/ Arbetsplats
Optio Incentives Jobbnummer
7319015