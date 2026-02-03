Rfic/mmic Engineer
Introduction
Ever dreamed of working for a trailblazing company crafting the coolest high-tech parts on the planet? Imagine being part of an environment that heavily invests in creating a one-of-a-kind workspace for its team. Picture a melting pot of diversity and unmatched expertise that you won't find anywhere else. Intrigued? Keep reading to discover how you can join our extraordinary team!
About Low Noise Factory
Low Noise Factory (LNF) designs and produces the world's best low noise microwave amplifiers. These amplifiers are used near absolute zero -cryogenic- temperatures for space exploration, quantum computing, radio astronomy, and for various ground-breaking scientific endeavors where extreme sensitivity is paramount. Our amplifiers help receive signals from the most distant man-made object from Earth, the Voyager 1 space probe, help read quantum states in the fastest quantum computers. Low Noise Factory's state-of-the-art amplifiers are far ahead of the competition. We invest heavily in research and collaborate closely with academic and scientific communities to keep advancing our technology further and further. Our success is the result of passion for science and precision, advanced by devotion and curiosity. As explorers on the technological frontier, our aim is to keep making the impossible possible. We do everything from basic research to product development, production and testing. In our 1500 sqm facility in Gothenburg we have a state-of-the-art laboratory with electronics assembly all the way to high frequency cryogenic testing. In addition, we have access to advanced cleanrooms where we develop and produce our semiconductor circuits. LNF has 24 employees with a background from 14 different countries.
Job description and responsibilities
We are currently looking to expand our R&D department with an experienced RFIC/MMIC engineer. In this role you will be designing, characterizing, modeling and refining cutting-edge microwave active devices, in particular high performance LNAs for cryogenic and room temperature applications. You will be working with and evaluating different semiconductor technologies and suppliers, from commercial foundries to our own internal manufacturing. The ideal candidate has strong experience in RFIC/MMIC product development across all its stages, preferably in SiGe HBT technology. You are expected to have a strong drive, attention to detail and goal-oriented mindset.
Requirements and qualifications
Ph.D. or M.Sc. degree with minimum 4 years of relevant experience in Microwave Engineering.
Very strong knowledge of microwave design and related tools such as ADS/AWR, Cadence, HFSS, etc.
Experience in RFIC/MMIC design, preferably in SiGe HBT
Experience in LNA design, preferably for cryogenic applications
Experience with device characterization and microwave measurement equipment such as Vector Network Analyzer, Noise Figure Analyzer etc.
Proficient in written and spoken English
Goal oriented, attentive to details and team player
Valuable additional skills
• In depth knowledge of semiconductor manufacturing
• Experience with semiconductor sourcing from commercial foundries
• Experience in bringing designs from conception to finished products
• Experience with Cryogenic equipment
• Experience with RF packaging and interfacing
• Experience with mechanical CAD
Benefits and terms
Full-time, 40 h/week
Flexible work hours
30 vacation days per year
Occupational pension
Generous bonus system
Health maintenance benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Private medical treatment insurance
Food benefit
Workplace
The position is full time and based at Low Noise Factory headquarters, Nellickevägen 24, Gothenburg, Sweden
How to apply
Send your application to career@lownoisefactory.com
last day of application: March 31st 2026 Så ansöker du
