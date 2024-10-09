RF IC Tool support engineer
2024-10-09
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Join the Future of 5G Innovation at Ericsson! where in-house ASIC development is key. Accordingly, we will strengthen our RF and Mixed signal ASIC Design team in Sweden. We are looking for an engineer, who will support our analog ASIC design team, with IT questions and everything related to the analog ASIC design environment. Sounds interesting? Apply now!
The ideal candidate will have the skills necessary to support colleagues in a multi-site configuration in all kinds of aspects related to our EDA design tools and be the main contact person for our internal IT-support organization a strong service mindset, you should have the collaboration skills and the drive to tackle EDA-related challenges head-on.
What you will do:
• * Be part of the development and maintenance of the Ericsson ASIC design environment, in close collaboration with Ericsson IT
• Provide specialized support ASIC designers with knowledge specific to the design tools, PDKs, and design environment.
• Install and customize cutting-edge tools and PDKs
• Administrate the Design Sync version control system.
• Manage and optimize our software license pool to drive efficiency.
The skills you bring:
• Education: MSEE or similar
• In-depth and documented experience of using EDA vendor tools (e.g., Cadence Virtuoso, Siemens Calibre, and tools from Synopsys and Keysight)
• Experience with Unix Shell Scripting, Perl, and Tcl programming in a Linux environment.
• Experience with Revision Control Systems, e.g., Dassault DesignSync
• Experience with digital and analog IC design flows.
• Experience with installing and customizing Process Design Kits (PDKs)
• Highly motivated, with a self-driven way of working
What Sets You Apart:
• Excellent communication and presentation skills in English.
• A proactive, self-driven mindset with a focus on results and continuous improvement.
• Passion for taking initiatives and bringing innovative solutions to life. Ersättning
