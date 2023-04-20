Research Scientist - Mechatronics
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2023-04-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of the Robotics team at ABB Research in Västerås Sweden. In our role as ABB Research, we ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and in future.
In the Robotics team we focus on mechatronics concepts, design and robot intelligence in both industrial and service robot segments. The research activities are usually formulated as technology pre-study and technology development projects. We work closely with ABB's Robotics business to ensure our research will bring unique value for ABB business. At the same time, we have close collaboration with academic world to bridge the academic and industrial research.
In this team, one of our historical highlights is the creation and development of the dual-arm YuMi robot concept and the mobile YuMi concept.
This position reports to Robotics and Mechatronics Team Manager.
Your responsibilities
As a part of the team, your major focus is to develop mechatronics technologies and concepts. This includes electrical system architect design, power train key components dimensioning, electrical/embedded system development, communication configuration/development, motion control and system testing.
A typical example can be described as following: based on stakeholders requirements, you need to scout the state-of-art for target technologies. Based on findings, you will come up with new mechatronics system concepts and develop the concepts as technology demonstrators or prototypes.
In the meantime you need to follow up development and testing at component /subsystem / system levels, and necessary verification / validation both internally and externally.
Finally you need to document the results as different technical reports.
In the context of the work, you are required to explore the whole chain as stated in above example, while you also need to collaborate closely within / across teams both inside the research organization, and with stakeholders, result receivers in ABB business side.
You will also work closely with suppliers and selected customers for pilot cases.
Your background
A MS or PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or equivalent.
Solid knowledge on mechatronics system development, including design and usage of mechanical transmission and machine elements, actuation and control, control software, communication system design and implementation, power management etc.
5-10 years' hands on experience on mechatronics system development.
It will be a merit if you are experienced with robot system and robot controlling system development.
Familiarity with ABB robot products and robot applications will be an advantage.
Experience with product and technology development will be a plus.
You enjoy driving specific activities to successful conclusion while following a visionary continuity in your work.
You should be capable of working both independently and in a team.
As you will be working in an international environment, it's required that you have good communication skills in English. Knowledge in Swedish is a merit.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Liwei Qi, +4621-32 32 87, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +4621-32 95 83; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +4621-32 51 94.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
7679582