Research Scientist - Mechatronics
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-07-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
You will be part of ABB Research in Västerås Sweden. In our role as ABB Research, we ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and in future.
In ABB Research we focus on mechatronics concepts, design and machine intelligence in both industrial and service segments. We work closely with ABB's business units to ensure our research will bring unique value for ABB future business. At the same time, we have close collaboration with academic world to bridge the academic and industrial research.
In this position, your major focus is to develop mechatronics technologies and concepts. This includes electrical system architect design, power train key components dimensioning, electrical/embedded system development, communication configuration/development, motion control and system testing. A typical example can be described as following. Based on stackholders' requirements, you need to first scouting the state-of-art for target technologies. Based on findings, you will come up with new mechatronics system concepts, then to further develop the concepts as technology demonstrators or prototypes. In the meantime you need to follow up development and testing at component /subsystem / system levels, and necessary verification / validation both internally and externally. Finally you need to document the results as different technical reports.
In the context of the work, you are required to independently explore the whole chain as stated in above example, while you also need to collaborate closely within / across teams both inside the research organization, and with stackholders, result receivers in ABB business side. You also need to closely work with suppliers and selected customers for pilot cases.
Qualifications for the role
Have a MS or PhD degree of education in electrical engineering or mechatronics or embedded system or equivalent.
Have solid knowledge on mechatronics system development including, design and usage of mechanical transmission and machine elements, actuation and control, control software, communication system design and implementation, power management, etc.
Hands on experience on mechatronics system development.
Experienced with robot controlling system development and servo motor control development will be an merit.
Familar with ABB robot products and robot applications will be an advantage.
Experience for both product and technology development will be a plus.
Driving specific activities to successful conclusion while following a visionary continuity in your work.
Be capable of working both independently and in a team.
Have good communication skills in the English language
More about us
At Corporate Research we lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with otherresearch centers, universities and our four business areas (Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation).
Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom +4673 080 99 06, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner LindaLundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers ofadditional job advertisements.
Welcome to apply the latest by August 1, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/sweden/se/home
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
8791921