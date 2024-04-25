Rental Operations Agent
Sweden Rent a Car AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sweden Rent a Car AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Rental Operations Agent
The job is suitable for those who are motivated by creating results through others. You are goal-oriented, contribute to collaboration, support and build community among employees. You enjoy working with people and thrive in a fast-paced environment. Shift work occurs. Industry experience from car rental, service or trading operations is meritorious.
Main responsibilities/tasks at the station:
Welcome customers and listen to their wishes in order to present the best car for their needs.
Provide information about rental car prices and guide the customer through the entire process until signing the rental agreement.
Sell add-on products and services such as GPS, additional insurance, and more.
Washing the inside and outside of the cars
Check-in and damage control of the cars in our systems
Facilitate a good working environment at the station
Washing and cleaning of the workplace with associated car wash and garage spaces
Simple maintenance work of the cars such as replacing wiper blades, topping up washer fluid and more.
Deliver cars to customers and service workshops
Instruct customers about the cars' functions and general customer service work
• Good working environment
Driver's license is a requirement
Swedish and English in speech and writing, other languages are meritorious
Accurate and stress-resistant
Flexible
Be able to communicate with customers in a professional manner.
Experience from car rental and/or customer service work is meritorious.
We can offer:
Varied and challenging tasks
Salary according to Collective Agreement
Good working environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sweden Rent A Car AB
(org.nr 556102-2822)
Arenavägen 23 (visa karta
)
121 77 JOHANNESHOV Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Globen Jobbnummer
8639033