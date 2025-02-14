Recruitment Coordinator - Temporary position
2025-02-14
At Axis, our people are crucial to our success - without them, we wouldn't be the global leader in network video surveillance. We are offering an excellent opportunity to work in a great company, with a friendly team to support the growth and success of Axis employees. We are now looking for a Recruitment Coordinator that want to join our People Attraction and Development team here in Lund and contribute to our success journey going forward!
Your future team
Your future team Axis People Attraction Development team consists of specialists working with student relations, sourcing, employer branding, recruitment, and learning & development. As a team we cover all the areas needed to attract, recruit, develop and retain the most fitting competences for Axis to continue our growth. We support and challenge each other in an environment where psychological safety is on top of the agenda. We learn from our mistakes and celebrate success!
What you 'll do here as Recruitment Coordinator
You will be working in the recruitment team at Axis. You will work in close cooperation with the business and the recruitment specialists to find the right kind of talent while keeping the best possible candidate experience. You will work with all parts of the recruitment process from searching for the right candidates all the way to signing of the final candidate.
Your main responsibilities will be:
* Search for, and reach out to potential candidates
* Support managers and HR recruitment partners in identifying needs on the business
* Startup meetings with managers when starting a new recriutment
* Advertisement writing
* Telephone interviews
* Booking first and second interviews
* Support recriutment specialists with interviews
* Reference taking
* Go through spontaneous applications
* Give feedback to candidates
* Create offers in Benify
* Sharing and promoting candidates in internal networks
Who are you?
We believe you are a driven, efficient, and structured person that love working with people as well as systems. We would like to see that you have worked in a similar role before and have relevant work life experience. To thrive in this position, you need to be persistent with good patience, as part of the position is based on reaching candidates via phone calls and research. You have a proactive mindset, where finding possibilities to improve and create new ideas comes naturally and is something you enjoy.
In addition to above we would also love to see that you:
* Have previous experience from similar tasks
* Are fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
What can axis offer you?
We can offer you a workplace where we truly care about our employees and their success. Axis is a company with strong values. We are proud of our culture that is characterized by openness, curiosity, trust, and honesty.
Ready to act?
If you have any questions about Axis or this job, don't hesitate to contact me, Anders Lyddby, Manager People Attraction & Development Sweden, 0761-751820.
We review applications continuously so do not wait to send in your application. Last day for applications is 2025-02-28
