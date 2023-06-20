Recreation Instructor
2023-06-20
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Lund is currently seeking an qualified recreational instructor (fritidsledare) to join our Junior Club team for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.This position requires the applicant to be fluent in both English and Swedish.We are looking for staff who, like us, believe in giving students the opportunity to realise their full potential, whatever their background. You must also be knowledgeable and passionate about education and children. You will have the tools to create a calm environment and be able inspire the students.Internationella Engelska Skolan Lund is a school where every student will be seen, heard and valued and where you will have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives. Internationella Engelska Skolan is a truly international school. We have staff and students from all over the world contributing to a dynamic international atmosphere. Our schools are bilingual with up to 50% of teaching in English and follow the Swedish national curriculum.
Apply now, making sure to upload your resume and covering letter on our IES Careers website.We look forward to reading your application!
