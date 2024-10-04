R&d Engineer - Hvdc Insulation Design
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-04
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about pioneering advancements in energy technology? Do you want to be part of a team that is driving the global transition towards a sustainable future? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you at Hitachi Energy. Our Technology & Solutions Development (business R&D) organization within HVDC is at the forefront of innovation, and we are looking for talented individuals to join us in Ludvika, Sweden.
For over 60 years, HVDC technology has been a cornerstone in the energy market, enabling the integration of renewable energy sources and supporting the transition to a more sustainable and reliable energy system. At Hitachi Energy, we are committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the world's energy challenges. Our HVDC technology is crucial for connecting renewable energy sources to the grid, ensuring efficient and reliable transmission of electricity over long distances.
As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects that make a real difference. You will be part of a collaborative and inclusive work environment where your ideas and expertise are valued. We believe in fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, and we provide our employees with the tools and resources they need to succeed.
Discover more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC.
Your Responsibilities
Join a world-class team to develop new solutions for high voltage electrical insulation applications in HVDC.
Perform electric field calculations using advanced software like COMSOL and ANSYS, handling complex mechanical geometries.
Utilize your expertise in high voltage testing to participate in dielectric tests, analyze results, and plan testing strategies.
Work with the latest HVDC technology to develop new solutions or improve existing ones.
Collaborate with colleagues worldwide, contributing to our latest HVDC technology and solutions.
Be an integral part of a global team, working closely with colleagues to achieve common goals.
Your Background
A master's degree or PhD in a relevant technical discipline related to high voltage techniques and insulation.
Proficiency in Matlab and programming tools such as Python, C++, or similar languages.
Experience with electromagnetic field software like COMSOL, ANSYS, or similar.
You have ability to work well in a team, with attention to detail and accuracy.
You have a strong interest in technology and a willingness to share your knowledge.
A strong problem-solving mindset and endurance to deliver and document high-quality technical solutions.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Pankaj Roy, Pankaj.roj@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
You will be based in Ludvika, Sweden & we offer flexible working - from - home options. Other flexible possibilities can be discussed prior written agreement is signed. Office location in Ludvika, Sweden is in the quite small but in this business famous town. Located in the centre of Sweden, about two hours' drive from Stockholm. A calm city, close to nature with forest and lake areas where you can amuse yourself with activities all year around. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8938361