Quality Professional
Siemens Energy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Finspång Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Finspång
2024-10-14
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for an engaged and quality minded Quality Professional to join the team! As a Quality Professional in QM, your main goal is to improve processes and projects, this by working on process deviations (NC) and support on action plans to avoid fault in our projects and products.
You will improve our Integrated Management System (IMS), which is a set of policies, processes and procedures, and by doing so you will contribute to Siemens Energy AB related to existing ISO certificates (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 50001).
How You'll Make an Impact
* Perform and support in Root Cause Analyses.
* Facilitate workshops to support and act as a coordinator in improvement projects and processes.
* Ensure accuracy and consistency in your reporting.
* Support audits, both internal and external
* Coordinate with various functions to identify improvement opportunities.
* Develop and conduct internal training in the area of integrated management systems.
What You Bring
* A technical background and proven experience from a project business with high technical complexity.
* A Bachelor's degree in business, engineering, or a related field.
* Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with high attention for detail and accuracy.
* A true teammate with excellent social skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
* Strong communication and presentation skills, capable of conveying information clearly and persuasively.
* Proficiency in English is essential; knowledge of Swedish is a valuable asset.
About the Team
In the QM team- within MGT EQS, you will become part of a supporting team of approximately 30 employees, including quality professionals and experts in Quality Management. We are supporting both our Gas Turbine business in Finspång, as well as the rest of our global entity in Sweden with services related to f.i. our management system!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "265355". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8955867