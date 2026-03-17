Quality Inspector
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla teknikjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-17
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
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The Opportunity
As our new Quality inspector you will be responsible for ensuring quality compliance of incoming materials and manufacturing activities, supporting stable production flow, and contributing to continuous improvement of operational quality processes. You will perform and coordinate quality control activities for incoming materials and manufacturing processes
How You'll Make an Impact
Ensure timely inspection and release of materials to support production flow and avoid bottlenecks
Identify non-conforming materials or process deviations and support containment actions
Support root cause analysis and corrective actions for quality issues related to materials and operations
Monitor quality performance in production and support implementation of improvement actions
Collaborate with production, supply chain, and engineering to ensure quality requirements are met
Support transition of inspection activities to third parties when applicable, including oversight and follow-up
Your Background
Technical education or equivalent practical experience in manufacturing or quality.
Manufacturing or incoming quality control experience and also with inspection methods and deviation handling
Knowledge in interpreting drawings, specifications, and quality requirements
Experience with inspection methods and deviation handling and used to working in an industrial or manufacturing environment
Basic understanding of root cause analysis and corrective actions
Good knowledge in the Swedish language is mandatory (fluent or working proficiency required). English is an advantage.
What We Offer
Collective agreement and flexible working hours.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, locally and globally.
Mentor support during onboarding.
Training and development programs.
A diverse workplace with 70+ nationalities in Sweden.
Supplementary parental leave compensation.
Access to an Employee Benefit Portal with discounts.
More About Us
At Hitachi Energy, you'll work in an exciting, collaborative environment delivering world-class technology. We value personal development and diversity, and we are committed to building a sustainable energy future. We are growing and welcome applicants who may not meet every requirement-your potential matters.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-apply today!
For questions about the position, contact Recruiting Manager Ahmed Abujamea at ahmed.abujamea@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson +46 107-38 25 17, Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107-38 46 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9801658