Quality Innovation Coordinator
2025-10-24
BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. With products like VELO, VUSE and GLO we are on a mission to decrease the health impact of our industry
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to Be The Change. Come, join us on this journey!
British American Tobacco Sweden has an exciting opportunity for a Quality Innovation coordinator in Malmö
We've got an exciting opportunity waiting for someone who's ready to dive into the world of quality, innovation, and a bit of data magic. If you love keeping things running smoothly and making sure everything is in its right place, this might just be your next adventure.
As our Quality Innovation Coordinator, you'll be the mastermind behind launching new products and handling material changes. You'll make sure our master data is always fresh and accurate, and you'll keep our systems (like TaO ECC/SAP) in tip-top shape for everything from tobacco to finished goods.
You'll be the go-to person for making sure new products and changes are rolled out properly through our NPI processes-both regional and local. You'll also support product implementation projects, making sure all the basic data and BoMs are ready to roll so we hit our quality targets. Oh, and safety? That's always a top priority.
You'll also be the wizard behind our Product Data Books (PDBs), making sure new and updated products fit right into our factory life without a hitch.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Coordination and Communication: You'll keep communication flowing between Production, Logistics, Scheduling, Finance, IT, Customs, and Quality Assurance.
Project Coordination: You'll coordinate global, regional, and local projects related to NPIs and productivity changes. Packaging and product intro? You've got it covered.
Operational Problem-Solving: Manage and resolve daily operational issues related to basic data settings, minimizing disruptions in production.
Innovative Practices: You'll bring fresh ideas, best practices, and smart solutions to the table.
Process Improvement: You'll help shape and simplify how we manage basic data, breaking down barriers and suggesting better ways to do things.
Safety first: Comply and implement activities in accordance with the rules of laws and regulations relating to environmental protection, safety at work and fire protection, and internal EHS or Sustainability standards and procedures.
What are we looking for?
If you've got a degree in Engineering, Food Science, or a related technical field-we want to hear from you!
I you are aware of BAT products, factories, manufacturing processes, and Quality you're already halfway there ( 2-3 years of experience is ideal).
If you've led projects, especially in product development, you're speaking our language.
If you are fluent in English and Swedish, we're waiting for you to join our diverse team!
If you can juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment without breaking a sweat, you'll fit right in.
If you're familiar with SPC, HACCP, SAP, ISO Quality Standards, or similar systems, you'll feel right at home.
If Excel, PowerPoint, and Word are your playgrounds, we'll be impressed!
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement - it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
In BAT Sweden we strive to create a smokeless reality on a day-to-day basis. If you wonder how we are getting there, please take a look at the OMNI report - a comprehensive study done to analyse the current market trends in tobacco harm reduction.
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential.
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö
215 32 MALMÖ
