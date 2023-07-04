Quality Engineer Pressure Vessels
Valmet AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Karlstad Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Karlstad
2023-07-04
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Valmet AB i Karlstad
, Kil
, Hagfors
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a customer-focused professional who excels at understanding and explaining the facts about technical requirements?
Here is an opportunity to apply your expertise as a quality engineer for pressure vessels within Valmet's Quality Department.
In Valmet, we design and manufacture Yankee drying cylinders for tissue machines according to PED, ASME, and China pressure vessel quality standards.
In this role, you will provide technical expertise/support regarding requirements for the Yankee dryer cylinder and other pressure vessels in our customer deliveries throughout the sales and delivery process. In addition, you will continually improve the quality systems process for pressure vessels. Your knowledge about our most important pressure vessel product, the Yankee dryer cylinder, as well as the requirements of the quality system will grow over time.
As a Pressure Vessel Engineer, your duties will include but are not limited to:
Support and train Tissue Mills functions to meet the requirements of pressure vessel quality systems
Develop the pressure vessel quality systems process according to requirements
Communicate requirements and provide guidance
Maintain the pressure vessel manuals
Follow up manufacturing of pressure vessels
Coordinate tasks for contracted NDE Level lll
Coordinate the design review of pressure vessels
Prepare application and be the contact for external certification bodies
Plan and manage audit visits
Different support tasks with Sales, Procurement, and Manufacturing related to pressure equipment in line delivery projects
Education and Experience
To be successful in this role, you should have a degree from a technical university and at least 3 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. Experience in welding standards, pressure equipment engineering, material technology, quality control, and pressure equipment quality systems are preferred. Previous experience in a similar role, where you showed leadership and completed assignments successfully, is ideal. Fluent written and spoken Swedish and English skills are vital for this position.
Essential Skills
The ideal candidate will be organized, show initiative, take responsibility, and enjoy collaborating. They will be technical, meticulous, and have the communication skills necessary to convey technical requirement specifications in both Swedish and English.
We offer
We offer a dynamic work environment that values innovation and suits development-minded people who enjoy working in a fast-paced and energetic setting. We're looking for team-oriented people with the willingness to learn and contribute to our customers' success.
For more information regarding the position, please contact Kristin Mossberg, Quality Manager, +46 70 517 00 80.
You are welcome to apply latest at Aug 6, 2023.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 17,500 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
(org.nr 556017-3386)
Axel Johnsons Väg 6 (visa karta
)
652 21 KARLSTAD Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Valmet AB Jobbnummer
7938229