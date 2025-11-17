Quality Engineer
Lyten Ett AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Skellefteå Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Skellefteå
2025-11-17
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
As a Program Quality Engineer, your responsibility lies in collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to ensure that quality requirements are embedded throughout the product development lifecycle. Working in synergy with the Quality Program Manager, you will proactively manage quality planning activities, support product and process validation, and ensure alignment with customer and internal standards leading up to a successful launch.
Key Responsibilities
• Collaborate closely with the Program Quality Manager and cross-functional teams to actively contribute to the strategic development and execution of the Program Quality Plan, ensuring alignment with APQP methodology and business objectives.
• Take ownership of the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) - ensuring documentation is prepared according to customer-specific requirements and submitted in alignment with project timelines and the latest standards.
• Manage Change Management (CM) cases, ensuring all engineering changes are assessed for quality impact, documented appropriately, and closed in a timely manner.
• Participate in cross-functional APQP activities, including DFMEA, PFMEA, Control Plans, and Process Flow Diagrams to ensure robust product and process design.
• Support DM activities by reviewing deviation changes, tracking validation status and helping ensure potential quality risks are identified and addressed early in the development process.
• Coordinate and support process and product validations, including MSA, capability studies, run-at-rate, and production trials leading to SOP.
• Monitor open quality-related risks and issues within the program and track their closure via structured problem-solving methodologies (e.g. 8D, 5-Why, Ishikawa).
• Interface with customer quality and engineering teams during program development to ensure expectations are understood, documented, and integrated into the launch process.
• Lead or support internal Gate Reviews, ensuring all quality deliverables are met before progressing to the next project phase.
• Prepare and present quality performance data and readiness status during program reviews and management updates.
• Contribute to continuous improvement by capturing and applying lessons learned from previous programs and product launches.
• Collaborate with internal departments (engineering, production, logistics, supplier quality) to ensure alignment on program milestones and quality requirements.
• Support supplier PPAP reviews, incoming part validation, and ensure supplier quality readiness in alignment with program timelines.
• Ensure all customer portals are monitored for updates to program-specific quality deliverables and requirements during development phases.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent practical experience.
• Solid grasp of quality management processes, preferably within the automotive or manufacturing sector.
• Solid understanding of automotive quality systems and standards (e.g., IATF 16949, VDA, APQP).
• Familiarity with PPAP, FMEA, Control Plans, and other APQP core tools.
• Experience with Change Management (CM) processes and documentation.
Specific skills
• Attention to detail in documentation and submission processes, particularly related to PPAP and quality deliverables.
• Comfortable using quality-related tools and platforms, including customer portals and internal tracking systems.
• Analytical mindset with the ability to identify quality risks early and support preventive action planning.
Personal success factors
• Familiarity with automotive quality standards and customer-specific requirements is a strong asset.
• Ability to manage tasks under pressure and navigate multiple priorities.
• Strong attention to detail and a proactive learning attitude. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562) Jobbnummer
9606846