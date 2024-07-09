Quality Designer - Frostbite
2024-07-09
We are seeking a Quality Designer to join the Frostbite Team!
Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in interactive entertainment. We develop and deliver games, content and online services across platforms.
Why join the Frostbite Team?
Frostbite is EA's state-of-the-art multi-platform game development engine. Our global team empowers game creators to shape the future of gaming by developing creative engine features and outstanding tools. We are honored to have thousands of game developers all over the world using Frostbite to create some of the most amazing games and player experiences in the industry. This is an opportunity to join a team to help us promote quality across Frostbite and EA. You will report to the Frostbite Quality Development Director.
Note that a Quality Designer may be known differently in the software industry, such as a Quality Analyst, Quality Specialist, QA Lead, or Test Lead.
As a Quality Designer on Frostbite, you will focus on partnerships with game teams and develop strategies to improve the experience of adopting and using Frostbite.
You will have a holistic view of the project, from how the product is designed, developed & released, to how it is integrated and supported. You will analyze the product and methods of how the product is built, provide long-term quality strategies and short-term tactics to improve it, plan and execute, and use data and metrics to validate the effectiveness of the approaches you implement. Using multiple quality strategies and methodologies, you will strengthen the quality practices and enforce consistency across the teams, positively affecting Frostbite users worldwide.
Responsibilities:
Lead a QA cell responsible for downstream quality and user acceptance testing for Frostbite.
Create test strategies by cross-referencing all methods, coordinating with partners on refining and adapting to achieve Release acceptance criteria.
Use existing data to drive testing strategies that reduce the cost of Release acceptance criteria testing.
Foster partnerships with senior members of development, product, and other partners. Improving and driving new strategies to meet high-level quality goals of the team.
Work with both internal and external partner teams to provide new ideas and best practices and to promote knowledge sharing and self-sufficiency among them all.
Always look for opportunities to improve the team's methodologies, processes, and workflows. Lead programs to implement those improvements, reduce cross-project risks and collaborate to produce group-wide quality enhancements.
Establish and track goals. Analyze and use data to measure the effectiveness and make informed decisions.
Required Skills and Experience
5+ years of QA testing experience
Understanding of downstream and upstream quality practices, and data driven test strategies
Understanding of game development processes
Experience assessing priorities and risks for multiple concurrent projects
Proficiency in development planning and defect tracking tools (e.g. Jira)
Nice-To-Haves
Experience with game engines
Basic proficiency with data visualization tools like Power BI, Tableau, Google Analytics
