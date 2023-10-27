Quality Control Technician
2023-10-27
Northvolt has an exciting opportunity for a quality control technician to join our bold project team to play a key role in evaluating the incoming details, intermediate and final products for Northvolt production and development of Li-ion cells.
In joining us, you will play an important part from the very start in establishing the Quality Control laboratory of the first large scale European factory for Li-ion cells. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society. We are continuously building a team of experienced engineers and great leaders with industry background.
In your role you will perform the geometrical dimension measurements for evaluating the incoming details, intermediate and final products for Production, reporting to the Quality Control Manager. You will be running the measurements using a range of advanced measuring instruments, interpret the data and report the results. You will also develop the methods for the different measurements and document it in a standard procedure operation.
In general, you have experience in quality control with different measuring techniques and the knowledge on how to read and interpret technical drawings. You work independently with a good sense of responsibility and commitment and are used to structure your work in an efficient way. You will be based at the facility in Västerås.
The candidate should be analytical and logical with an ability to identify opportunities and improvements to drive increased quality through data driven approaches. The candidate should have strong technical abilities in order to succeed in this role.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Write the testing plan of incoming details, product intermediates and finalized products.
Perform testing with measuring instruments, interpret data and report data/results
Develop methods for the different measurements and write standard procedure operations
Maintain the instruments to a high standard
The person we are looking for is a team player, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The quality control engineer is vital to Northvolt customer satisfaction, the success of Northvolt and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
