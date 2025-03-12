QMS Battery Process Expert
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Are you ready for some new challenges?
Is it your passion to work with securing the quality of our future transport solutions?
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Electromobility Team as a Process Expert.
About us
Safety, Quality and Regulations Team is a part of the Tactical Circle within Electromobility which is a part of Group Trucks Technology (GTT).
The Electromobility Quality Management System team in GOT is responsible to establish an industry leading QMS by defining comprehensive, highly effective, streamlined processes and successfully deploy robust quality assurance & controls that adhere to relevant automotive standards & regulations as well as foster a culture of continuous improvement, thereby enable Electromobility organization to seamlessly realize its vision and mission.
Our team have footprints in both Gothenburg and Bangalore, and we collaborate with GTT organizations around the world to continuously improve our ways of working.
We are now looking for a QMS Battery Process Expert to join our team.
Key Responsibilities:
• Engineering process definition for Automotive Battery development & supplier management for Battery projects - documentation of process flow diagrams including process steps description, guidelines, templates & checklists.
• Translate the theoretical process requirements (automotive standards & regulations relevant to Batteries) into practical, implementable development steps which is right for our products and projects.
• Collaborate with Engineering & Support teams to understand the current way of working, practical challenges, product use cases and there by arriving at optimal product development process with right balance.
• Process Deployment - ensure ASPICE, Functional Safety, Electrical Safety, Cyber Security & other Battery relevant Process Compliance and deploy defined processes across projects.
• Support feedback loops for implementing process improvement ideas from project teams.
• Conduct / assist in Functional Safety as well as relevant Battery standards & regulation Trainings.
• Support in achieving overall Electromobility Quality ambition via ensuring Process & Product Compliance.
• Detail out quality assurance and quality control mechanisms for both inhouse and supplier driven Battery development and integration projects.
Candidate Requirements:
• 12 - 15 years of work experience in Automotive domain specifically Batteries quality, processes and standards.
• Hands-on experience of ASPICE, Functional Safety, Electrical Safety & Cybersecurity process workflow in practical implementation scenarios for Battery projects.
• Extensive experience applying (automotive) SPICE for software, electronics hardware and mechanical domains.
• Thorough understanding of product development, verification & validation lifecycle and project management methodologies.
• Experience in process areas based on business needs, tool/infrastructure considerations.
• Experience in Quality Management practices supporting Automotive embedded mechatronics system & Battery projects in multi-disciplinary projects.
• Analytical skills to diagnose & resolve process issues as well as process improvements.
• Skilled in process documentation, audits, and improvements.
• Strong analytical, communication, and facilitation skills.
• Experience in stakeholder engagement and system-based product development.
• Ability to develop systemic and creative solutions.
What is our offer?
You will be an important part of the most challenging and exciting projects ever at Volvo Group, being part of a transfer towards electrification with the target to be No 1. In the Truck industry Your knowledge and experience, will be a key factor to enable our new products to become success stories.
Working with us means working together with many other people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
If you think you are the right candidate for this position, then please do not hesitate to send us your application!
For further information contact:
Hiring Manager: Vasantha Kumar Krishnamurthy, Director, Quality Management System.
Email id: vasantha.kumar.krishnamurthy@volvo.com
Last application date: 31st March 2025
We look forward to receiving your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18538-43237420". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
9218326