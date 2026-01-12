QA Lead
About the Role
We are looking for a QA Lead who will take ownership of quality assurance across our innovative heat pump technology and its integration with mobile applications and connected devices (e.g., Thread, Bluetooth). This is a strategic and hands-on role where you will define, implement, and lead our QA vision, ensuring exceptional product reliability and user experience.
As the QA Lead in our organization, you will have the unique opportunity to shape our testing frameworks, establish a dedicated QA lab, and build a high-performing QA team over time. You will work closely with Product Owners, UX Designers, and Engineering teams to align testing with design standards and customer expectations.
Key Responsibilities
Define and implement QA strategies, frameworks, and best practices across hardware and software components.
Conduct exploratory, black-box, and integration testing in near-real and end-consumer scenarios.
Develop and maintain test scripts and methodologies to replicate diverse user conditions.
Perform manual testing where automation is not feasible, ensuring comprehensive coverage.
Drive automation initiatives, leveraging tools and sensors to optimize testing efficiency.
Assess connectivity and performance factors, including Bluetooth and IoT integrations.
Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure seamless product behavior and customer experience.
Lead the establishment of a QA lab and testing environment.
Mentor and grow a QA team as the organization scales.
What We're Looking For
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
8+ years of QA experience, ideally in mobile app and hardware integration contexts.
Proven expertise in black-box testing, integration testing, and test automation.
Familiarity with IoT technologies and connectivity protocols (Bluetooth, Thread) is a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
Demonstrated leadership skills and experience in building QA processes or teams.
Ability to interpret technical documentation and apply it to real-world testing scenarios.
Why Join Us?
Be the pioneer of QA in a fast-growing, innovative company.
Shape the future of our testing strategy and infrastructure.
Work on cutting-edge technology that impacts sustainability and energy efficiency.
Enjoy autonomy, ownership, and the opportunity to grow into a leadership role. Så ansöker du
