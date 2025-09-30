Python developer
About Us
AVTECH is a Swedish SaaS company in the aviation industry, headquartered on the 23rd floor of Kista Science Tower in Stockholm. We develop advanced digital services that help airlines worldwide optimize their operations - from fuel savings and flight trajectory optimization to improved punctuality and reduced environmental impact.
We are in a strong growth phase and are expanding our product development team with a Python Developer. This is a great opportunity to join a collaborative, international team where your work will be directly used by airlines around the world.
The Role
We are looking for an intermediate-level Python Developer with at least 3-5 years of professional experience and a genuine drive to build robust, scalable systems. You may have had two or more previous developer roles where Python was your main language, and now you are looking for a place where you can contribute to building long-lasting software - not just patchwork or quick fixes.
You'll be working across our product portfolio, mainly using Python and Django, but also touching on databases, APIs, cloud services, and DevOps pipelines. You'll collaborate closely with other developers, architects, and the CTO to deliver features and improvements that make a real difference in aviation operations.
What You'll Do
Develop, maintain, and improve AVTECH's Python-based services (mainly Django).
Write clean, testable, and maintainable code with a focus on long-term quality.
Collaborate with other developers, architects, and stakeholders to design and deliver features.
Work with PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and APIs to build reliable and performant applications.
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and cloud deployment in AWS.
Be part of a fast-moving team where your work is quickly deployed into production and used worldwide.
What We're Looking For
3-5 years of professional experience as a software developer, primarily in Python.
Experience with Django or similar Python frameworks.
Solid understanding of databases (PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar).
Familiarity with Git and modern development workflows.
Knowledge of cloud environments and CI/CD practices is a plus (AWS, Docker, Kubernetes).
A self-driven and motivated person who wants to build proper systems, not just quick fixes.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
Fluency in English (spoken and written) is required. Swedish is a plus.
What We Offer
A central role in building software that directly impacts the global aviation industry.
The opportunity to work on modern technology in a fast-growing company.
A hybrid workplace with flexible hours, based in Kista Science Tower, Stockholm.
Competitive salary, bonus scheme, and attractive benefits.
A supportive and international team where your code goes straight into production.
Interested?
