Project Manager Process

Northvolt Ett AB / Skellefteå
2024-12-20
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Coordinate the elaboration of NV Ett specific Engineering guidelines, procedures, technical standards and specifications, in line with the NV Global Standards and NV Ett Operation & Maintenance requirements.
Define the engineering needs and requirements for projects, ensuring the organization structure is aligned to meet these needs effectively.
Develop and implement contracting strategies for the engineering phase of the project, ensuring timely procurement and execution of engineering work.
Oversee and approve the definition of the scope of works for Engineering contracts.
Oversee the design, engineering, and technical part of procurement processes, ensuring all technical aspects of the projects are well-coordinated and executed.
Work closely with project teams to guarantee that engineering solutions meet operational, cost, and time constraints while adhering to safety and quality regulations.
Ensure that all engineering deliverables developed by Engineering Contractors are on schedule and within budget, and that any risks are identified and mitigated early on.
Coordinate and approve replies to Requests for Information (RFIs), Technical Queries (TQs), etc. generated by Contractors during the construction, installation or commissioning phases of the projects.
Coordinate and approve the Engineering part of the Hand Over documentation to be handed over to Operations & Maintenance at the end of each project
Monitor and report on the progress of project activities, including the identification of any deviations from the project plan, and take corrective actions when necessary.
Maintain a high level of HSE and QA/QC awareness throughout all engineering processes.
Ensure effective communication and coordination with other project functions, such as construction, commissioning, and maintenance.
Review and approve engineering documentation, ensuring all engineering drawings, reports, and specifications are completed on time and to the required standard.
Qualifications and experience:
Master's degree in engineering .
5 years of experience as a senior project or engineering manager, or similar position.
Experience in industrial projects greater than $10 million and large-scale manufacturing operations such as automotive or similar.
In-depth knowledge of a variety of project execution models and contracting strategies.
Experience managing a cross-functional team.
Ability to communicate and present project status to senior management and stakeholders.
