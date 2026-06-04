General Builder - Facade Renovation Worker

Tempera OÜ / Grovarbetarjobb / Göteborg
2026-06-04


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Job description:
Repair of joints in the existing brick facade and replacement of facade lintels.
Mon-Fri 6:45 AM-3:45 PM. Depending on the project, it is possible to work longer days and work on weekends.
Hourly rate, piecework. Depending on the nature of the project and work.

Roof and facade construction, repair of masonry facade joints, installation of windows and doors. We expect the employee to have knowledge of the basic principles of general construction and the ability to apply them in practice. The employee must be able to work as part of a team while taking the implementation of the entire project into account. The employee must be capable of independently organizing their daily tasks on site and planning material requirements.

We offer good working conditions, competitive pay based on performance, a developing and friendly team, and interesting, challenging work. Depending on the employee's preference, either a service contract or an employment contract can be concluded with Tempera OÜ. If needed, we provide accommodation and transportation for employees. Accommodation is in an apartment, with a maximum of one person per room. The bathroom and kitchen are shared.

Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Permanent, starting date ASAP

Ersättning
2500-4000 EUR gross/monthly

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17
E-post: mikk@tempera.ee

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Tempera OÜ
Rapla maakond, Kohila vald, Pukamäe küla (visa karta)
411 05  GÖTEBORG

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Mikk Merila
mikk@tempera.ee
+3725052236

Jobbnummer
9948086

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