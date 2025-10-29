Project manager Missile Systems
Saab AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Karlskoga Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Karlskoga
2025-10-29
, Lekeberg
, Degerfors
, Nacka
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Karlskoga
, Kristinehamn
, Örebro
, Lindesberg
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
An unstable global environment has led to rapid growth at Saab, and we need to bring in more engaged employees. To support this growth, we are looking for a confident and experienced project manager who is driven by making a meaningful impact. You want your work to not only contribute to the success of the organization but also create positive change in the wider community.
As a project manager at Saab Dynamics Business Unit Missile Systems, within the field of product development, you will work with a portfolio of advanced, world-leading defense systems. In this role, you will lead projects and sub-projects, taking responsibility for structured planning, follow-up, and collaboration with the project team, which consists of experts from Engineering and Development. Your leadership will be genuine and inspiring, helping to challenge and develop your colleagues. You will also maintain close dialogue with stakeholders, ensuring the success of the projects and their product lifecycle. You will engage in close collaboration with both internal and external project member and stakeholders, working within a dynamic organization that operates at national and international levels, with occasional travel expected. This role is based in Karlskoga.
Your profile
We believe that you, as an applicant, are someone driven by making a meaningful difference, both within the organization and in the wider community. You take pride in the responsibility expected of a project manager and understand the broader impact your work has. Through your experience, you've learned how to build teams that not only thrive and succeed but also contribute positively to society. As a project manager, you inspire, support your colleagues, and thereby contribute to a developing and inclusive work environment.
To succeed in this role, you are a motivated and structured person eager to join an organization in a growth phase, where your efforts will directly contribute to shaping the future. You enjoy variety and thrive in a leadership role, with a strong ability to communicate and coordinate. You are social and flexible, capable of quickly adapting to changing circumstances and emerging needs while maintaining a focus on delivering above expectations.
We believe that you're eager to play an active role in not only advancing the business but also empowering your colleagues, promoting knowledge sharing, and ensuring that your work positively influences both the organization and stakeholders. You are motivated, structured, and excited to join a growing organization. As a strong communicator and leader, you thrive in dynamic environments, adapting quickly to new challenges while making a positive impact. You will play a key role in both technical deliveries and empowering your colleagues.
Qualifications:
* Degree from a university/college in engineering or equivalent experience.
* Excellent skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
* Competence in leadership from project management, preferably within development and engineering.
* It is considered a strong merit if you have gained this experience from a global company or within product development.
* Experience with PPM tools (e.g., Antura, MS Project, JIRA) and/or ERP tools is a merit.
* Understanding of project management methodologies (PPS, Props, XLPM)
In return, we believe that success is a collaborative effort. That's why we are committed to providing you with the tools, support, and environment needed to excel in your role. From comprehensive onboarding and continuous training to a culture that values open communication and teamwork, we ensure that you have everything you need to thrive.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_37599". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9578833