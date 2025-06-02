Project Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a
Project Manager
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
The Engineering & Supply team in the High-Speed Separators Business Unit manages customer projects across industries like Brewery, Biopharma, Edible Oil, and Dairy. We deliver both standardized products and customized separation systems tailored to customer needs. To meet growing demand, we're adding a Project Manager to our team. In this role, you will lead customer projects from start to finish, handling tasks like engineering, procurement, manufacturing, testing, and startup. Projects vary in size and scope, and you will often manage several at once.
Your main responsibilities include:
• Direct communication with customers
• Managing technical aspects of projects
• Overseeing project budgets and timelines
• Ensuring customer requirements are met
• Motivating and guiding the project team
Who you are
You have a degree in Engineering and experience in managing technical customer projects in the Pharmaceutical, Biotech and/or Food industries worldwide. You are skilled in project management, building strong relationships, and combining technical expertise with effective leadership. Your structured, solution-focused approach helps you make quick decisions, negotiate effectively, and set clear boundaries when needed. With strong communication skills in English, both spoken and written, you thrive in technical discussions and have a passion for driving projects forward.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Our organization is growing, and you will be part of developing and implementing new tools and ways of working. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "c1d745a91edd36ff". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Jobbnummer
9370170