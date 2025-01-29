Project Manager
2025-01-29
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As Project Manager within Engineering or Production you will manage projects within your area in one or several different customer projects. Your responsibility is to oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of the projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within scope and budget.
Your key activities include:
* Manage projects from initiation to closure, develop project plans, timelines, milestones, budget estimations, and resource allocation
* Inform and establish commitment for the project in the organization in order to meet the project goals
* Coordinate and collaborate with different teams and organizations, including designers, engineers and external stakeholders to ensure a successful project execution
* Monitor project progress, identify potential risks, and implement mitigations
* Prepare and present project status to stakeholders
* Challenge the organization to continuously improve in order to contribute to increased efficiency in our operations
Your profile
You are comfortable working both independently within your field of competence as well as with other interfaces in order to secure quality, to meet project goals and deadlines. You are a team player, willing to walk the extra mile for your team and its objectives. You are prepared to learn new things and you are not afraid of helping out operationally in the project if needed for the project to succeed. You have excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Additional qualifications that would set you apart include:
* Excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills
* Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously
* Bachelor's degree in Engineering etc and/or proven experience in project management
* Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
