Project Logistics Developer
Northvolt AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-19
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Project Logistics Developer to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.
The Project Logistics Developer's primary focus will be on planning, developing and executing logistics solutions for heavy process equipment during the construction phase of Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå.
Project Logistics Developer will be the key link between Northvolt's equipment suppliers, appointed Industrial Projects LSPs, logistical infrastructure partners (e.g. port of Skellefteå) and the Northvolt Site Logistics Teams.
We:
In broad terms, Team Logistics is responsible for everything that moves. Our mission is to support Northvolt's growth and expansion with logistical expertise and to create a robust logistical framework, within which Northvolt units can operate.
You:
Generally speaking, you have a high degree of experience within logistical operations, preferably in an industrial project setting. You are absolutely excellent in multi-tasking across continents. You understand the importance of structure and communication, especially across cultures and time zones, as means to ensure clarity and reach common goals within specific time frames.
The role will be based at Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå with regular travels to other facilities including Västerås, Stockholm and Borlänge and possibility to travel to Germany and Far East (China, Korea, Japan).
Together with the wider Northvolt Project Logistics Team you will among other things:
Lead the preparations, planning, co-ordination and execution of land-side activities spanning last mile, storage and last meter handling.
Coordinate between Northvolt partners - e.g. appointed LSP's, installation managers etc
Support forecasting and plan solutions accordingly
Ensure QHSSE and document compliance,
In co-operation with the IP LSP, oversee last mile transportation
In co-operation with site-based handling suppliers, oversee warehousing and last meter operations.
Act as co-ordination of the schedule between internal Northvolt departments,
Support the centrally based Long-haul focused Project Logistics team
Support in developing and enhancing operational procedures,
Participate in structured and unstructured communication to ensure clarity around next steps and ultimate goals. Follow-up these with stakeholders and against timelines,
Continuously improve overall project logistics operations
Skills & Requirements
You are or you have:
5+ years of experience within logistics, preferably from industrial projects setting
Strong time management skills with the ability to maintain workflow while switching quickly between tasks, languages, cultures and time-zones
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English with the ability to prepare and deliver concise understandable information all stakeholders
Problem-solving, entrepreneurial attitude thriving in a dynamic team environment where no day is like the other (we mean it!)
Self-motivated and great at establishing new relations
The person we are looking for is cheerful, positive, curious, creative, innovative and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden and beyond and see the results of your work. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Project Logistics Developer is a vital member of the Logistics Team and wider Supply Chain Organisation and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
