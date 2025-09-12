Production Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Kumla Visa alla datajobb i Kumla
2025-09-12
, Hallsberg
, Örebro
, Askersund
, Laxå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Kumla
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Sigtuna
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are building the first prototypes of Radio products (5G) in Kumla to verify the construction and provide feedback to our designers. We have tight collaboration with Test development in Kumla who need these prototypes to develop test systems.
Dfx Validation is a team that handle the E2E process for these prototypes that includes Planning, Purchase, Logistic, Repair, Troubleshooting, Final Assembling and Production engineering. We are only 12 people to handle this, so a high degree of flexibility is needed.
The role is a combination of to secure preparation of equipment's to new prototypes and being a part of the assembly process to contribute with input to improvements. The daily job includes a global network of contacts as an input to support the process of prototypes.
What you will do:
• Preparation of prototypes building
• Create investment documents
• Order equipment's and general support to users
• Continuous layout updates in AutoCAD
• Programming and adjustments of robot program
• Find new solution of WoW and equipment's
• Support during the prototype building process
• Give feedback to design
• Understand and give input to a new business system.
• Be a part of continuous improvements
• 5S work
The skills you bring:
• Bachelor of Science or equivalent
• General support to production
• Propose and prepare Investments
• Optimization of production flows
• Manage risk assessments
• Develop tools for a good work environment
• Integration of new products
• Robot programming
• 2D Cad knowledge
• 5S Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "765222-43649940". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Shannen Foley 460000000 Jobbnummer
9507173