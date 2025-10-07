Production Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Kumla Visa alla datajobb i Kumla
2025-10-07
, Hallsberg
, Örebro
, Askersund
, Laxå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Kumla
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Sigtuna
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Join our Dfx Validation team in Kumla and help bring the first 5G radio product prototypes to life!
Our team supports the full end-to-end prototype process - from planning, purchasing and logistics to repair, troubleshooting, final assembly and production engineering. We work closely with Test Development to ensure the prototypes meet real-world needs.
You will join a team of 12, that value flexibility, hands-on problem solving. You will both prepare equipment for new prototypes and participate in assembly activities, providing feedback to designers and driving continuous improvements in our products and processes.
You will have the opportunity to take ownership, shape our work, and collaborate with international teams on prototype development.
What you will do:
* Prepare and support prototype builds and provide design feedback
* Order equipment and create investment documentation for equipment and tooling
* Maintain and update layouts in AutoCAD and implement 5S and continuous improvement initiatives
* Program, adjust and optimize robot programs
* Provide input and requirements for new business systems and identify better WoW/equipment solutions
The skills you bring:
* Bachelor of Science or equivalent degree.
* Experience providing hands-on support to production and integration of new products.
* Proven ability to propose, prepare and manage investment projects and risk assessments.
* Strong skills in optimizing production flows and developing tools that improve the work environment.
* Robot programming experience and proficiency in 2D CAD.
* Practical knowledge of 5S and continuous improvement methodologies Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "765222-43699810". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Shannen Foley +46700000 Jobbnummer
9544426