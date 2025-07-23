Product Requirement Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2025-07-23
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to go to work and help create a better life at home?
With us, you can feel at home at work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Product Requirement Engineer, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Your new job
As a Product Requirement Engineer, you'll play an important part in the team and will translate customer wishes into technical requirements. Your primary focus will be to identify and develop product requirements that will make our products sustainable, safe, sellable on all our markets, and loved by our customers.
As Product Requirement Engineer you will work in the product development team as the requirement specialist. You will also create a strong relationship with the Requirement development department and as well as engineers from the purchasing organisation to secure understanding of the product requirements and successful implementation. You will have a good knowledge of IKEA specifications, standards, and test methods relevant for the product areas you are responsible for.
The impact of our work will resonate in homes and hearts across the world. On a typical working day, you will:
Develop product requirements for sustainable, safe and functional products
Identify and connect legal and market specific requirements on products
Develop durability and functional tests that resembles real life usage over the lifetime of the product
Responsible for communicating technical requirements/test methods to stakeholders e.g. product development team, engineers from Purchasing Organisation and Test labs.
Qualifications
What we'd like you to bring to the table
You probably have a University Degree in Textile Engineering and a couple of years of experience working with product development and/or creating and documenting product requirements. In the product requirement engineering field, you are regarded as experienced with the ability to lead yourself, take great responsibility, and drive initiatives from start to finish. You have good analytical skills and a high ability to coordinate, lead, and inspire others. You have a passion for sharing knowledge and the ability to explain complex matters in an easy way. You are good at creating your own network and working in teams and making things happen by involving and engaging people.
Finally, you also know how to apply agile development methods, and you are experienced and motivated to work in a rapidly changing environment.
Be yourself, a Product Requirement Engineer, and more!
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce, and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down to earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
Additional information
We welcome your application
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest August 15h 2025. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA of Sweden and why you would be a good fit for this role.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, or what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs. At IKEA we're all working on the same project. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9435312