Product Requirement Engineer
2025-12-12
In Bathroom & Water we are a diverse group of down-to-earth, straightforward people with a passion for home furnishing. We come from all over the world, but we share an inspiring vision: "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We develop desirable and affordable products for a beautiful, functional, and more convenient life at home. Our mind set is that we want to make it possible for everyone to have the bathroom of their dreams. Everything we do is based on a spirit of togetherness, curiosity, and enthusiasm, and now we are looking for someone who shares our positive attitude and values.
We will invite you to open new doors, embrace mistakes, and grow from them.
We are looking for a Product Requirement Engineer. This is a temporary position for 11 months, start in January 2026
As our Product Requirement Engineer, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
As a Product Requirement Engineer, you'll play an important part in the team and will translate customer expectations on our products into technical requirements. Your primary focus will be to identify and develop product requirements that will make our products sustainable, safe, and sellable on all our markets, and loved by our customers.
In this role you will work in the product development team as the requirement specialist. You will also create a strong relationship with the Requirement development department and as well as engineers from the purchasing organization to secure an understanding of the product requirements and successful implementation. You will have a good knowledge of IKEA specifications, standards, and test methods relevant for the product areas you are responsible for.
The impact of our work will resonate in homes and hearts across the world. On a typical working day, you will:
Take responsibility to develop and communicate with stakeholders for IKEA products documentation-the base of our contract agreement with suppliers
Develop product requirements for sustainable, safe and functional products and identify and connect to product legal and market specific requirements
Order product samples, organize testing, evaluate as per requirements and share feedback of product samples during development or 0-series production phases of development process.
Participate in team meetings where progress of product development process is tracked.
What we'd like you to bring to the table
You probably have a University Degree in Engineering and a couple of years of experience working with product development and/or creating and documenting product requirements. In the product requirement engineering field, you are regarded as experienced with the ability to lead yourself, take responsibility, and drive initiatives from start to finish. You have good analytical skills and a high ability to administrate large amounts of data, see patterns, and apply best practices. You have a passion for sharing knowledge and the ability to explain complex matters in an easy way. You have good skills to plan, prioritize, execute, and follow up work tasks as per deadlines.
Finally, you also know how to apply agile development methods, and you are experienced and motivated to work in a rapidly changing environment.
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce, and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down-to-earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
The position is 11-month temporary position and is in Älmhult, Sweden.
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and answer to the below question - in English latest the 22st of December 2025
What made you interested in this role and enticed you to apply?
What experience do you have that you believe will be beneficial for you in this role?
Please note that we are interviewing on an ongoing basis, so make sure to apply as soon as possible. We will not accept applications through e-mail.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, feel free to reach out to the recruiter Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408
Please note that due to the upcoming holiday period between 8 December 2025 and 7 January 2026, responses and the recruitment process may take additional time. We appreciate and thank you for your patience and understanding - and wish you Happy Holidays!
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, or what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're not. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs. At IKEA we're all working on the same project.
