Product Owner within the Diagnostic Communication area
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-08-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The Diagnostics and Software Update Value Creation Team, has gathered competence into one common flow in order to further extract the possibilities within the area. Our objectives span from developing, delivering and running a world class software platform to creating harmonized diagnostic standards for the entire group. This creates several interesting interfaces both within Scania and also towards other Traton brands.
Your mission here with us
The team you're joining are responsible for developing and maintaining a framework that enables secure diagnostic communication between the Electric Control Units on-board the vehicles and the outside world.
To make sure we have the best diagnostic communication platform supporting both product development within R&D as well as development of Production and Service Market tools.
As a Product Owner for a component within the Diagnostic Communication Platform you will be part of one of our cross-functional agile teams and a member of the product management team. Within this role, you will work closely with the team, users and other stakeholders to create value for our users every step of the way. It is important to know that you are one of the driver in what the product shall be in the future, and you feel comfortable with that responsibility.
As a product owner your daily work is to:
• Work with your team to explore new, innovative feature ideas that advance the state of software development
• Contribute to the roadmap by setting a clear product vision and strategy for your area
• Defining epics for new software features, breaking them down into features and user stories, and finally managing and prioritizing the product backlog for your team
• Actively participate in development processes to review, explain and influence
• Be a part of user research and the creation of user journeys and prototypes
We work in a hybrid environment where you are expected to work where we get the best out of our development. It will be at our "main-hub" in Södertälje but can also be at home or at our hub in Stockholm city.
Who we think you are
You are passionate about our customers and the user journey, and you are adept at user-centric ways of working. You are a pragmatic driver that makes things happen and keeps everyone focused on the right priorities. Understanding and experience from a product owner role in a software company are beneficial for this position.
You are authentic, structured, and you have seen enough to know that you are not always right. You are a team player in the true sense of the word, focused on team and business success, rather than the means to get there or who gets the credit.
Your role also includes interacting with the management team and staff in our business units as well as our users to understand their needs. The position requires that you are fluent in written and spoken English. Other languages are considered a merit. Knowledge of the areas of diagnostic communication/ connectivity and/or the electrical system of (heavy) vehicles is a great advantage for this role.
Scania offers
As an employee at Scania, we offer other benefits, such as personal car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more, in addition to career and development opportunities.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8061299