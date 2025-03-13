Product Manager Interior Products and NCG Purchasing
2025-03-13
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Are you a seasoned Product Manager eager to make a significant impact in tech and fashion? Join H&M as a Product Manager, where your expertise will drive the execution of critical products and projects. Your mastery of product management will enable you to operate autonomously, making you an indispensable asset to our team.
You will lead the development and execution of product strategies that align with business goals.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration and delivery of product solutions.
Conduct market research and analyze data to identify trends and opportunities for product innovation.
Develop and maintain product roadmaps, ensuring timely delivery of key milestones.
Engage with stakeholders to gather requirements, prioritize features, and communicate product vision.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
The Non-Commercial Goods (NCG) Purchase product team supports business processes related to the non-commercial goods order-to-pay value chain. We have a range of custom-built solutions with high levels of integration at both process and system levels. This product also drives initiatives for ordering prints for our stores. The Interior product scope is crucial for enabling the right interiors in store projects, combining bought systems, internal rules, and design. These products support the Retail function and Store portfolio value stream.
WHO YOU ARE
As a Product Manager, you will leverage your experience and skills to own business-critical parts of our products. Your autonomy and expertise will shine as you interact with customers, analyze data, and experiment to validate new concepts. You'll play a pivotal role in cross-functional initiatives, embodying the role of a Product Manager.
We are looking for people with
3-5 years of previous experience in product management
Ability to lead and manage projects in a successful way including setting and follow up on clear deliverables and timelines
Experience from leading cross-functional teams, collaborating with internal and external partners
And people who are
Strong at problem-solving and analytical skills
Strong at communication skills, and capable of presenting and sharing findings in a clear way
Experienced in working with creating and/or implementing strategies
Strong at collaborative mindset with proven ability to build and establish relationships
Self-organized, take responsibility and accountability in reaching our deliverables across functions.
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and interested candidates should apply before 25th of March 2025.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A unique and vibrant inclusive company.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
