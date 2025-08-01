Product Manager
2025-08-01
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking now for a Product Manager for Parts and Maintenance team within Services Product Management department. In this role, you will be responsible for managing product strategy, product roadmaps, product life cycle and product sales growth and profitability of a medium sized (business size) service products. Together with Sales Support teams and markets you will drive deployment of the service products. Your main stakeholders will be within Product Management, Sales Support, Services Portfolio, Services Solution, Maintenance team working with systems enabling maintenance execution as well as equipment owners especially for processing.
In this role, you will report to the Manager Parts and Maintenance Product Management.
The position is preferably based in Lund.
What you will do
As a Product Manager, you will:
Participate in the definition of and drive product business plans, including product segmentation, product positioning and business and value proposition.
Lead product lifecycle management by gathering and prioritizing product and market requirements, analyze the business performance and drive actions where applicable.
Lead the category potential analysis, understanding the business environment and service opportunity for the different components of the portfolio
Participate in the service development need process for the assigned product portfolio responsibility. Provide relevant commercial and business inputs to the product roadmap
Drive product deployment in close collaboration with the portfolio organisations. Agree on targets and priorities through the market operational plans.
Participate in providing continuous support for regions and markets regarding commercial aspects and transactional sales (where relevant) and deployment
Participate in the definition of clear commercial guidelines and framework, i.e. pricing guidelines, commercial terms, legal agreements, etc, in accordance with the services product portfolio guidelines
Lead in securing that promotion and sales material, technical documentation and product plans are in place
Support regions and markets in building capabilities to sell (deliver and manage, where applicable) the respective service category assortment/offering
We believe you have
You have a solid Customers' understanding gained within the commercial area within Marketing/Product Management/Business Development and/or customer' management, preferably with customer-facing experience.
Minimum 3-5 years of experience in product management, as well as good knowledge of Tetra Pak Processing and Packaging business, is required. Preferably a background in the area of processing.
A proven record of leading projects within product development and/or project deployment is highly valued.
We believe you are driven, structured and have great stakeholder management skills; you have an ability to inspire and create commitment across functions. You are a good listener, can motivate and inspire others and create understanding from audiences on various levels in different cultures.
You are also open-minded, able to listen to your stakeholders, and show a high level of customer orientation, while being able to effectively drive for results. You are an effective team player and you have excellent communication and presentation skills.
You hold a degree in Business Administration or Engineering. You excel at both written and spoken English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 15 August 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Christin Ljungdahl at christin.ljungdahl@tetrapak.com
.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Vivien Balogh at vivien.balogh@tetrapak.com
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
