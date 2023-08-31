Product Engineer
2023-08-31
We are Nobula® glass 3D printing and we are looking for a Product Engineer to join us.
Who are we?
We are an additive manufacturing startup transforming glass applications through the Direct Glass Laser Deposition (DGLD®) technique. Our technology features a novel, laser-based glass 3D printer that utilizes thin glass filaments as feedstock. Our vision is to expand the potential applications of glass 3D printing with a strong focus on sustainability.
Why is this interesting?
Traditionally, Glass manufacturing has always been expensive, time consuming, and only suited for standardized mass productions.
From life sciences to optics and photonics, there is an increasing need for customizable, fast, affordable, and sustainable glass production-especially in sectors focused on innovation, prototyping, and rapid customization.
Our vision is to bring glass foundries everywhere from desks, labs, to factories.
What have we accomplished?
We have successfully launched pilot projects with clients like Schott AG, one of Germany's largest multinational glass companies, and Lund University in Sweden. Currently, we are engaged in over 40 active, ongoing projects.
We've also raised more than 55 million SEK in investments from some of the most successful and well-connected organizations including European Innovation Council (EIC), venture capitalists, business angels, KTH Holding, and the Sting incubator.
We are a team of 4 with an office and a lab in central Stockholm. As we enter the next phase of scaling, we believe it would be an excellent opportunity for you to join us.
Who are we looking for?
We are in search of an exceptional Product Engineer with a passion for product development and new technologies.
As our next team member, you will be a key player to lead our printer development from prototype to market-ready product. We are looking for someone eager to build and scale their next big global technology venture alongside us.
Responsibilities:
• Develop/design/test subsystems of the glass 3D printer, such as the filament feeder, printer 3D stage, optics mounting solutions with a Design For Manufacturing (DFM) mindset.
• Design and debug an MCU embedded systems (BSP).
• Adapt/modify FDM printer firmware to work with external custom hardware.
• Lead development projects, with ability to communicate both internally and externally.
What we have for you:
• An opportunity to shape your own work as an early member in a well-funded startup.
• Equity: early team members and leadership roles will be offered options depending on the role.
• Potential leadership role.
• Working in a state-of-art AM lab at central Stockholm with the founding team
• A competitive salary.
Major requirements:
• Advanced degree in robotics, machine control engineering, mechanical engineering, or equivalent.
• 3+ years of experience in industrial product development preferably in AM and robotics.
• Familiar/Experience with embedded MCU programming, have written BSP for new chips or contributed codes to open-source projects.
• Experience with modifying FDM printer firmware (RepRap, Marlin, Klipper, etc.).
• Excellent execution, results-oriented.
• Knowledge of CAD.
Skills that will make you stand out:
• Experience in development of an industrial 3D printer, or experience in building a 3D printer by yourself.
• Experience with Design For Manufacturing (DFM) and design for assembly
• Able to code in C/C++/C#/Python, experience in Linux/Makefile/Git.
• Algorithm engineering. Experience in designing communication protocols and control commands (such as GCODE).
• Able to produce high quality design and validation documentation.
• Experience in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, object detection and tracking.
• Design PCB boards for manufacturing.
• Able to design close loop stepper- and servo- motor control system.
• Experience in designing a precise homing system for linear stage.
• Have experience in building or testing laser-based systems and have an optics background (work experience with lasers, optics, optical components).
• Familiar with ISO9001, CE marking, product compliance.
• Able to use workshop machinery (CNC, mill, metal lathes, etc).
If you're looking for the next big thing and want to join the ride early, apply now and we'll get back to you right away.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Nobula3D AB (org.nr 559337-0231), https://nobula3d.com
Nobula3D Jobbnummer
8076658