Product Development Specialist
2026-03-03
ABOUT SUDIO
At Sudio, we are committed to redefining the earphone industry, with an ambitious goal to rank among the top five brands worldwide within the next three years. Despite the challenge, we are well on our way, expanding into over 20 new markets in just two years. Recognized as one of Northern Europe's fastest-growing companies within our segment, we foster a creative and collaborative culture driven by passionate and ambitious co-workers. New ideas and initiatives are encouraged, making Sudio a dynamic and innovative workplace. We are excited to welcome new, talented professionals to our Sudio family. Could you be one of them?
JOB DESCRIPTION
Join our dynamic and efficient design and development team, playing a pivotal role in the entire product development lifecycle, from concept to post-market. Utilizing cutting-edge R&D methods, you will contribute to the design and development of products in a lean, efficient manner. This position, based in Stockholm, Sweden, offers a blend of autonomy and accountability, allowing you to share best practices with colleagues while managing your projects. Stay at the forefront of trends and technologies in earphones and audio.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Product design and create high-quality computer renderings using AI or other tools.
• Design product packaging that reflects the brand's aesthetic.
• Manage all administrative aspects of the design process.,
REQUIREMENTS
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in product design, rendering, and packaging design.
• Demonstrated ability to produce high-quality renderings.
• Creative mindset with a keen eye for exceptional design.
• True team player, comfortable in a flat, vibrant organization with regular social events.
• Self-starter who is proactive and can work independently.
• Proficient in one or more CAD software programs.
• While knowledge of Swedish is not mandatory, your personal attributes will weigh heavily in our selection process.
HOW TO APPLY
Send your application or inquiries to career@sudio.com
. We will review applications on a rolling basis.
