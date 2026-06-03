Partnership Coordinator (Volunteer Opportunity)
Agile Gothenburg / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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Agile Gothenburg is looking for a partnership coordinator to assist in a project that is dedicated to safeguarding and advancing the rights of immigrants across Sweden and the EU.
You will have the unique opportunity to establish our partnership arm, bridge connections with diverse diaspora communities, and establish formal understandings with organizations that share our commitment to immigrant rights and social justice.
✅ What You'll Do
Identify, reach out to, and establish dialogue with key diaspora communities in Sweden (e.g., Ukrainian, Assyrian, and Armenian organizations).
Build and maintain strategic relationships with pro-immigrant NGOs and human rights groups across Sweden and the EU.
Collaborate with our team to align partnerships with our broader strategic goals.
🎯 What You Bring
Rocking (or about to rock) a degree in in political science, international relations, communications, sociology, or similar.
Commitment to human rights and social justice.
Strong communication and cross-cultural dialogue skills.
Applications from individuals with a foreign background (born abroad or with at least one foreign-born parent) are highly encouraged.
Proficiency in languages common among immigrant communities (e.g., Ukrainian, Arabic, Persian, Kurdish, Turkish, Somali, or Bosnian) is a significant advantage.
✨ Why Volunteer with Us?
Directly influence a project aimed at systemic change for immigrant rights.
Be a founding architect of our partnership network.
Build your professional profile alongside other experts in the human rights sector.
Remote-friendly environment with a flexible time commitment.
Formal references and validation of your pro-bono contributions.
Reimbursement for reasonable expenses related to your volunteer work.
Location
Sweden
Form of Employment
Volunteer/Consultant
Scope of Work
Flexible, 3-8 hours per week
Duration
Permanent
Application
Please send your application by email to hr@agilegothenburg.org
including "Partnership Coordinator" in the subject line. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-29
E-post: hr@agilegothenburg.org Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Partnership Coordinator". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Agile Gothenburg
, http://agilegothenburg.org Arbetsplats
Agile Gothenburg Kontakt
Agile Gothenburg HR hr@agilegothenburg.org Jobbnummer
9946736