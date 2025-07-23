Product Development Engineer
2025-07-23
Are you inspired by working with products and projects? Are you eager to lead your team towards making a great impact on our business, people, and planet? Are you a curious networker who is not afraid to work in the unknown and explore new grounds? Are you an optimist who wishes to work in a positive atmosphere, contribute to it, and have fun at work?
If so, the role of Product Development Engineer (PDE) in the Range Area Home organization might be perfect for you!
In Range Area Home organization, we believe your home should be a place to recharge and relax. Starting your day frantically searching for keys or navigating a messy hallway immediately adds stress. Organizing your space can be tricky - that's where we come in. Our products may not solve all problems, but we promise to offer functional, beautiful and affordable lifesavers that make your everyday just a little bit easier.
Job Description
As a PDE in our Range Area, you will lead the engineering agenda together with our engineering specialists and development team members from range, supply chain, and commercial functions. You will build and strengthen networks with numerous stakeholders throughout the value chain to collaboratively tackle various business challenges. Naturally, a major part of your role will be the development of new products and taking care of them throughout their entire life cycle. You will be part of a team of down-to-earth people with a passion for home furnishing who want to make a difference for business, people, and the planet.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, you have a strong passion for leadership, self-development, engineering topics, product development, and collaboration with others. You want to make a difference and contribute to a more sustainable future. You do what is necessary to ensure our products have minimal impact on the climate and meet all criteria of circularity. You are capable of communicating clearly to create clarity, simplify complex topics, and secure our shared understanding. You have the courage to question current ways of working and interest in finding new better ways. You can develop and follow up on plans collaboratively with a team. You are prepared to make decisions based on data in a fast-changing environment. You spread curiosity, enthusiasm, and ideas, with the ability to transform them into reality.
We are looking for product development engineer who has:
Experience in product and business development
Overview and good understanding of IKEAs total value chain
Experience in leading of teams, projects, or topics with a focus on stakeholder management
Good understanding of our approach to circularity and the climate agenda
Ability to work in an international context, fluent in English, both spoken and written
A mindset of "impossible is nothing" and a belief that together we can change the world
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions in English. Make sure to keep your answers short and concise:
How do you create trust within your teams, with colleagues, and with partners?
What gives you energy and motivation?
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult, Sweden. While we do offer the possibility to work from home, embracing collaboration is important to us, which is why you should be able to be at our office the majority of the time.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025 at the latest.
