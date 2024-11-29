Procurement Specialist - Process Equipment
Altris AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2024-11-29
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Altris AB i Uppsala
Some of the things you'll doAs the Procurement Specialist within Process Equipment at Altris, you will play a pivotal role in sourcing, negotiating, and managing relationships with suppliers to secure the highest quality equipment for manufacturing our groundbreaking sodium-ion battery technology. You will also take a proactive approach to supporting all equipment-related needs and addressing operational challenges. By implementing strategic purchasing initiatives, you'll directly contribute to our mission of revolutionizing energy storage and supporting our company's growth trajectory.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Identify and evaluate equipment suppliers to ensure consistent access to cutting-edge and reliable process equipment.
Lead negotiations to secure favorable terms while fostering strong supplier partnerships.
Develop risk mitigation strategies for supplier selection, delivery timelines, and equipment performance
Ensure compliance with regulatory standards, safety requirements, and certifications for all procured equipment.
Optimize procurement costs while maintaining quality and reliability, aligned with budgetary goals.
Stay informed about advancements in process equipment, industry trends, and pricing to develop effective procurement strategies.
Collaborate closely with R&D, Quality, and Operations teams to ensure procured equipment meets technical specifications and aligns with company objectives.
Establish efficient systems for sourcing spare parts and managing maintenance contracts to ensure operational continuity
Support Altris' sustainability initiatives by identifying equipment solution that promotes energy efficiency and green practices.
What we're looking for
A strong background in procurement or supply chain management, with a focus on process equipment or similar industries.
Proven negotiation, communication, and analytical skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and priorities.
A degree in Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Business, or a related field.
Familiarity with manufacturing equipment, battery technology, or related fields is a plus, as well as experience working with international suppliers.
Minimum of 3 years of progressive experience in procurement within the equipment or related industry.
Proactive, detail-oriented, and adaptable, with a passion for driving innovation and sustainability.
Ability to manage diverse procurement tasks from equipment to supporting material sourcing, etc. if needed
What you will getAt Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to make strategic decisions and create a lasting impact.
As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape the future of energy storage. You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and collaborate with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy establishing new processes, this is the place for you. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582), https://www.altris.se/ Arbetsplats
Altris Kontakt
Amanda Persson amanda.persson@altris.se Jobbnummer
9038524