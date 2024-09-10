Procurement Consultant IM&S
ValueOne AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for an experienced Procurement Consultant with experience from purchasing of Indirect material and Services (IM&S), specifically Engineering Consultants and Contingency Workforce, for a consultant assignment at our customer 's premises in Stockholm. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and is expected to last for twelve months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As a strategic buyer of Engineering Consultants and Contingency Workforce, you are responsible for conducting market analysis, assessing supply chain capacity, and performing risk assessments. You define contract volumes and models, lead negotiations, and drive cost optimization. The role also includes supplier management, where you initiate pre-qualification of suppliers and contractors, navigate RFx processes, evaluate proposals, and maintain long-term partnerships with suppliers.
Experience and competencies
The ideal candidate should have at least five years of experience in purchasing of IM&S, specifically engineering consultants and contingency workforce. A proven capability in leading negotiations, managing supplier partnerships, and working collaboratively within multidisciplinary teams is required as well as proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint. Excellent communication skills, both oral and written, in English are essential, and knowledge of Swedish is a plus. You should be self-motivated, process-oriented and capable of handling multiple tasks simultaneously with minimal supervision. A Master's or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field is required. We also value the ability to think strategically and a creative approach to problem solving.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
#Stockholm Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
8891957