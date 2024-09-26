Process Development Engineer
2024-09-26
Some of the things youll do
As a Process Development Engineer, you will play a crucial role in optimizing our current production processes and developing new processes within our cell development department. You will collaborate closely with the production team to identify areas for improvement, implement changes, and ensure that our manufacturing processes are as efficient and effective as possible. Additionally, you will work with our cell development team to innovate and establish new production techniques that will enhance our product offerings and set us apart in the industry.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Analyze current production processes to identify areas for improvement in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and quality.
Develop and implement process optimization strategies to enhance production performance and reduce waste.
Work closely with the production team to train operators and ensure that optimized processes are properly executed.
Collaborate with the cell development team to design and develop new manufacturing processes for next-generation sodium-ion battery cells.
Conduct experiments and trials to test new processes and assess their viability and performance.
Utilize statistical analysis and process control techniques to monitor production performance and ensure consistency and quality.
Lead root cause analysis for process-related issues and implement corrective actions to prevent recurrence.
Prepare detailed documentation of process changes, experimental results, and process performance metrics.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in battery manufacturing technologies and incorporate best practices into our processes.
Work cross-functionally with engineers, researchers, and production staff to foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
Ensure all process development and optimization activities comply with industry standards, regulatory requirements, and company policies
What Were looking for
To succeed in this role, you need to have an innovative mindset with the ability to develop and implement new processes and technologies. Attention to detail is crucial for optimizing workflows and ensuring high product quality. Flexibility is essential, as you will be working in a dynamic environment that requires adapting to shifting priorities and emerging technologies. Strong collaboration skills are also necessary for working effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders. Additionally, a proactive approach to problem-solving and a commitment to continuous improvement are key traits for success in this role.
Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field is required; a Master's degree or higher is preferred.
Proven experience in process development or process engineering within a manufacturing environment, preferably in the battery or electronics industry.
In-depth knowledge of how machines function, including the ability to operate, troubleshoot, and optimize manufacturing equipment.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Ersättning
