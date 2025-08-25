Principal Scientist Upstream
2025-08-25
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Principal Scientist Upstream is responsible for scientific leadership in cell culture and upstream technology.
This position reports to the Director for the Start to Finish Department in RnD, which is part of the Resins & Technologies Business Unit located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an on-site role. The Start to Finish team focuses on application for customers complete end to end processes and thought leadership.
If you are seeking a challenging role where your expertise in upstream processes and technologies as well as biopharma development can make a significant impact, we invite you to join our application team at Resins & Technologies. Let's shape the future together.
What you will do:
Serve as an Upstream Subject Matter Expert in Market Support initiatives and New Product Development (NPD) projects, ensuring technical excellence and market alignment.
Lead innovation and strategic development within your area of expertise.
To take on responsibility as Project Manager for R projects/Seed & Select activities if required.
Act as a scientific and technological mentor to R&D personnel across departments, fostering knowledge sharing and professional growth.
External visibility by presentations at external conferences and/or by publishing papers in scientific journals.
Actively contribute with product and customer expertise across the BioProcess organization.
Who you are:
PhD or equivalent experience.
At least 10 year experience of industrial development/R&D or scientific recognition.
At least 5 year experience as a Senior Scientist or equal.
High level external profile representing Bioprocess.
Proven record of scientific publications and/or IP.
Excellent English communication skills: Swedish is a plus.
To be successful in this role, we believe you demonstrate strong communication skills and the ability to convey ideas with clarity across all levels of the organization. You bring a thoughtful approach to supporting colleagues, sharing expertise and offering guidance when needed. With a strong executive presence, you engage effectively with senior leadership and contribute to strategic discussions.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
The Biopharma industry.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job.
