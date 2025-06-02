Principal Data Architect
2025-06-02
Description:
Seeking a Principal Data Domain Architect for our client to lead the design, development, and governance of a robust and scalable data architecture for Manufacturing and Powertrain.
In this strategic and leadership role, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining enterprise-level data models that ensure consistency, accuracy, and alignment with business goals. You will help shape the future of data architecture and drive business transformation through data.
Key Responsibilities:
Enterprise Data Strategy Development:
Define and lead the organization's data architecture strategy, ensuring alignment with business objectives. Develop a technical roadmap aligned with architectural principles and design standards.
Data Architecture Design & Governance:
Design and implement scalable, secure, and high-performing data architecture frameworks. Apply governance processes delivered by the Data Governance & Data Management organization to ensure data quality, consistency, and compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Data Modeling & Integration:
Lead the creation of physical data models aligned with conceptual and logical models provided by Business Information Architects. Ensure seamless integration of data from multiple sources to support real-time decision-making and analytics.
Technology Evaluation & Innovation:
Implement new technologies defined by the central platform team. Drive adoption initiatives to enhance data capabilities in logistics and operations.
Mentoring & Leadership:
Provide technical guidance and leadership to data architects, engineers, and modelers. Foster a culture of continuous learning and skill development.
Cross-Functional Team Leadership:
Lead cross-functional efforts to define and align data architecture standards across data engineering, analytics, and application development teams.
Strategic Leadership:
Drive business transformation by ensuring the organization's data assets are optimized to support long-term growth and innovation.
In short:
Develop and maintain domain architecture strategies, standards, and guidelines
Support and finalize the migration of analytics solutions to the Unified Data Platform
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions
Design and implement scalable and secure architectural solutions that meet business needs
Provide technical leadership and guidance to development teams throughout the project lifecycle
Conduct architectural reviews and ensure compliance with best practices and standards
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to drive innovation
Qualifications:
University degree or equivalent in a relevant field
Several years of experience as a data architect practitioner
Deep expertise with Azure data services including Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure Data Lake
Proven ability to design and implement end-to-end scalable data solutions aligned with enterprise architecture
Strong strategic thinking and change management skills
Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities
Proactive and structured approach with strong analytical thinking
Ability to adapt communication style across different organizational levels
Empathetic and enthusiastic team player who can influence and inspire others
