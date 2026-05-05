President - Industrial Technique Service Division
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Nacka Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Nacka
2026-05-05
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced and business-driven President to lead the Industrial Technique Service Division. This is a global executive role with full responsibility for strategy, people, and profitability in a fast-growing, international service business.
About the role
The Industrial Technique Service Division delivers service solutions for equipment from several Industrial Technique divisions. The business has shown strong growth and has significant potential ahead, particularly within data-driven services, digitalization, and sustainability.
As President, you will have global responsibility including consolidated P&L, reporting to senior business area management. You will lead a multicultural organization and further strengthen the service business worldwide.
Key responsibilities
Drive sustainable and profitable growth in line with strategic and financial targets
Increase service share and develop proactive, data-driven service offerings
Lead and develop a global service organization and leadership team
Secure high customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships
Collaborate closely with product divisions to grow the service business
Lead digitalization initiatives within service operations, sales, and marketing
Drive change, continuous improvement, and execution in a global setting
To succeed in this role, you bring
Education & experience
University degree in engineering, business, or equivalent
Senior leadership experience as General Manager, Vice President, or similar
Strong background in sales, service, and business development
Proven ability to translate strategy into measurable results
International experience and interest in working across cultures
Personal qualities
Strong, trustworthy leader with high integrity
Strategic, business-oriented, and execution-focused
Collaborative, open-minded, and entrepreneurial
Ability to engage and lead diverse, multicultural teams
Comfortable driving change in a complex global organization
Additional information
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden
Extensive international travel is required
About Atlas Copco - Industrial Technique
The Industrial Technique business area provides industrial power tools, assembly technologies, machine vision solutions, quality assurance products, software, and services through a global network. We innovate for sustainable productivity for customers in the automotive and general industries.
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds - and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "President - Service Division". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Jobbnummer
9893530