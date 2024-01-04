Powertrain Software Engineer (Engine Controls)
2024-01-04
The Engine Control team is part of the Powertrain Software function within the Software & Electronics Department, situated at the very heart of R&D at Koenigsegg. All Powertrain Software Engineers are responsible for programming, diagnosing, and calibrating various vehicle functions in C within their respective focus areas.
As a Powertrain Software Engineer within Engine Control, you will be focusing on Emission development, calibration and analysis for the EU and US markets. This also includes working with OBD development and calibration. You will find yourself in a highly dynamic and collaborative working environment where cross-functional cooperation is the recipe for success.
Responsibilities
- Performing vehicle emissions testing, diagnosing and calibration
- Engine and OBD software development
- Performing comparative analysis towards both the EU and US markets.
You will be reporting to the Engine Control Team Leader.
In order to be successful in this role, we believe that you possess strong abilities to troubleshoot automotive systems, both electrical and mechanical. You have an analytical mindset and can utilize it to understand the impacts a change has on the car as a whole, not just one subsystem.
You enjoy fast-paced, and highly dynamic working environments where the key to success is built upon cross-functional collaborations. Moreover, we believe that you have the following experiences:
- Educational background within engineering. Preferably within automotive engineering.
- Experience from Formula Student, FSAE, Motorsport and/or similar automotive experience.
- Some years of experience from conducting emissions testing, diagnosing, and calibrating as well as conducting OBD development and calibration.
- Proficiency in C/C++ coding.
As we have more than 45 nationalities represented among our workforce. Fluency in written and spoken English is therefore a requirement.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform.
