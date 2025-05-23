Powertrain Software Engineer (Engine Controls)
2025-05-23
The Engine Control team is a core part of the Powertrain Software function within Koenigsegg's Software & Electronics Department, nestled in the heart of R&D. As a Powertrain Software Engineer focused on Engine Control, you will play a vital role in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in vehicle performance.
Your focus will be developing, testing, and calibrating engine control software in C, enabling everything from core functionality and base calibration to torque models and drivability enhancements. Every day, you will work closely with cross-functional teams, driving innovation and precision in our collaborative, fast-paced environments.
What you will do:
- Build, improve, and fine-tune various engine control software functions
- Conduct precise calibrations across multiple engine control areas to ensure minimum emissions and maximum performance and reliability
- Ensure top-tier software quality by testing on both test benches and tracks, refining maturity with every iteration
To be successful in this role, you should be a skilled troubleshooter, comfortable navigating both electrical and mechanical automotive systems. You have an analytical mind-set and can see the broader impacts of your work across the entire vehicle - not just one subsystem. You also thrive in a dynamic, cross-functional environment where success is build on collaboration and team-work.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Engineering, ideally with an automotive profile/focus
- Previous work in Automotive Industry, Formula Student, FSAE, Motorsport or similar automotive contexts
- Proven experience in engine software development, OBD calibrations and Emissions.
- Proficient in C/C++
- Fluency in English
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
