Postdoc position in optical microcavities and Casimir-Lifshitz forces
2025-01-31
We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled postdoc interested in nanoscience and nanotechnology. More specifically, the research project concerns tunable self-assembled microcavities, Casimir-Lifshitz theory, electrostatics, nanofluidics, and photochemistry. The selected candidate is expected to collaborate with experts in nanofluidics and photochemistry under spatial confinement, with a final goal to enable efficient photochemical processes by using tunable optomechanical microcavities in nanofluidic settings.
Project overview
This position is unique in a sense that you're expected to be a part of a broad collaborative team, including experets in nanofluidic, catalysis, nanophotonics, photochemistry rather than dedicated to a separate research group or project. One could also expect a broad involvement of both experimental and theoretical disciplines.
A PhD in nanophotonics and microcavities is the perfect start for your career, whether you aim at academic research at the highest level, advancing technology and business ideas in major companies or spinning off your own idea into a start-up company.
Additional material about self-assembled microcavities studied in our group can be found in these references:
1) Nature, 597, 214-219, (2021) (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03826-3)
2) Science Advances, 10, eadn1825, (2024) (https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adn1825)
The selection is based on three criteria:
• Your CV and the collection of relevant skills for the project
• A one-page written reflection on your background and your motivation to pursue a postdoc position. Specifically, motivate your interest in the field of self-assembly and nanophotonics and in pursuing your postdoc position at Chalmers. This letter may contain a description of your current PhD project and/or future research interests as well as of your personal qualities.
• Interview with Prof. Timur Shegai, based on your previous research experience and plans for the future.
If you're offered a position, you are expected to start your postdoc position preferably on June 1st, 2025, but not later than September 1st, 2025 (in exceptional cases, this can be slightly prolonged). The position will be placed at Timur Shegai's research group at Chalmers. You can find more information at: https://scholar.google.com/citations?hl=en&user=btt8op4AAAAJ&view_op=list_works&sortby=pubdate
Information about the division and the department
At Chalmers, research in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology is carried out in a broad range of activities. Chalmers' researchers deal with basic research on the unique chemical and physical phenomena that prevail at very small dimensions and promote the development of technologies that utilize these phenomena.
Division of Nano- and Bio Physics is working at the forefront of experimental and theoretical research in the domain of light-matter interactions at the nanoscale. We combine world-class infrastructure, including access to MC2 clean room and Chalmers Materials Analysis Laboratory (CMAL), as well as advanced laser facilities to steer research forward. Our specific mission is to innovate available technological toolboxes at the interface of nanophotonics, biophysics, and photochemistry.
Main responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
Mandatory qualifications:
• PhD in Physics, Nanotechnology, Chemistry, or related fields
Meritious qualifications:
• Quantum optics, Optomechanics
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example, the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 25th of March 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Timur Shegai, Physics,timurs@chalmers.se
Professor Eva Olsson, Physics,Eva.olsson@chalmers.se
