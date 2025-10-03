Postdoc in Fluid-Structure Interaction for Marine applications
Join us at the Division of Marine Technology, Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences, and help advance knowledge in the field of marine technology.
This position offers an inclusive environment with close collaboration with the Swedish marine industry, focusing on developing methods and tools to address fluid-structure interaction problems. It also provides an excellent academic setting where you will gradually build competence and in-depth knowledge in scientific research and teamwork.
Research environment
The position is based at the Division of Marine Technology at Chalmers University of Technology. The division conducts both fundamental and applied research to advance marine technology, including ships, subsea systems, and renewable energy solutions.
We support industry and society worldwide with knowledge, insights, and solutions that:
•
minimize emissions from shipping,
•
improve equipment lifetime and reduce maintenance needs in harsh ocean environments,
•
ensure safe and sustainable operations.
Our activities are centered on numerical modelling (e.g. CFD, FEA, FSI, optimization, machine learning), but also include experiments and real-life monitoring to validate our findings.
Beyond research, the division contributes actively to education at both Master's and doctoral levels. We are engaged in the Master's programme Mobility Engineering (Marine Technology profile) and the Nordic Master in Maritime Engineering. The research group consists of senior researchers, postdocs, and PhD students. During the project, the postdoc will also supervise Master's and Bachelor's thesis projects, and maintain regular contact with Swedish marine industry partners.
Main responsibilities
In this full-time position, you will:
•
Independently develop numerical methods and codes.
•
Collaborate with senior researchers and engineers to solve complex problems.
•
Engage in frequent communication with industry and research organizations through meetings and workshops.
•
Develop scripts and perform simulations using CFD and FEM software.
•
Write technical reports and publish high-quality scientific papers in international journals and conferences.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline* in Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, or a closely related field involving fluid/structure dynamics.
The successful candidate is expected to:
•
Independently develop scientific concepts and methods.
•
Have strong programming skills, with proven experience in Python and Matlab (at minimum).
•
Be fluent in English, both spoken and written.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
How to apply
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 3 November, 2025
Contact information
Hua-Dong Yao, Professor, Marine Technologyhuadong.yao@chalmers.se
• 46 73 7739337
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
