Portfolio Leader
2025-01-23
Are you passionate about creating products for the most important people in the world - children? Do you want to be part of a team that makes a difference in their everyday lives?
If so, we are looking for a dedicated and innovative Portfolio Leader to join us in RA Children's IKEA
At Children's IKEA, our approach to product development is always from the child's perspective, with safety as a fundamental priority. We base our designs on a deep knowledge and understanding of children and their life at home environments. Our commitment goes beyond just creating products; we strive to make a positive impact on both people and the planet. Through our range, we inspire children to be curious, to care for their own wellbeing, as well as for the health of our planet.
We are seeking someone who fully appreciates that PLAY is serious business and who brings a playful mindset to their work.
As a Portfolio Leader in the Range Area (RA) you lead the co-creation of the HFB-plan and the connected HFB project portfolio. You are esponsible for the navigation of the HFB portfolio, ensuring movements towards set portfolio strategies and direction.. You will report to the Range Area Manager (RAM) and be part of the Range Area management team.
As a Portfolio Leader, together with the Range Area Management, you ensure that the Range Area portfolio delivers to the IKEA Range & Communication strategy. You facilitate the creation and the delivery of the assigned portfolio through a strong collaboration across teams, and communicate it in a relevant, clear, and structured way.
You asses the Range Area portfolio from a fact based, holistic and strategic perspective, connecting it to the total value chain. Business analysis, risk assessment and scenario planning enable you to make recommendations for the right business decisions.
To shine as a Portfolio Leader you have a proven business leadership from project- or portfolio management and you are grounded in IKEA culture and values. You are a strong communicator creating engagement towards common goals and good at building trustful relations with multiple stakeholders. You love to identify and capture business opportunities, have a good understanding of customer needs and how that translates into a product.
You have a curious mindset; you see challenges as opportunities for development. You are a strong team player, decisive, good at organizing and planning the portfolio work in a collaborative way. You have a good understanding of IKEA business model as well as knowledge about our value chain.
Furthermore, you have
Strong knowledge and understanding of the IKEA processes connected to product development
• Proven leadership skills, leading team of peers and colleagues towards common goals
• Analytical skill creating insights on strategic, tactical, and operational level
• Fluent in English both written and verbally
The role is based in Älmhult.
Additional information
This is a permanent position and placed in Älmhult. We believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important
We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English, no later than 6 February 2025 Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
